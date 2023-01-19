Janhvi Kapoor serves glamour in hottest sequinned scarf top and modern lehenga set for new photoshoot. Watch

If bringing back traditions with a touch of modern glamour defines your style statement, then Janhvi Kapoor's wardrobe is the place to get all your inspiration. The actor loves wearing traditional ensembles - like lehengas, suit sets, shararas and more - but always adds a touch of her Gen-Z flare to the sartorial picks. One of her latest photoshoots in a sequinned silver scarf top and lehenga backs our statement. Ditching the traditional lehenga-choli, Janhvi glammed up the lehenga with the hottest top. Keep reading as we give you a complete download on her stylish look. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor in one-shoulder bodycon dress leaves Shikhar Pahariya and Orhan Awatramani swooning: Check out pics)

Janhvi Kapoor's modern lehenga moment

On Wednesday evening, celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani dropped a video and a few pictures of Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram with the caption, "Bringing back glam with this babe." The snippets are from the star's photoshoot for Falguni Shane Peacock's magazine, and the lehenga is also a part of the designer's collection. It is a perfect choice for attending your best friend's cocktail party or can be worn by a bride-to-be at their engagement ceremony. Check out how Janhvi styled the ensemble to take inspiration for the wedding season.

Janhvi accessorised the silver embellished modern lehenga with minimal jewellery and makeup picks. For the jewels, she chose an emerald ring and gold necklace adorned with shimmering precious stones and a statement-making emerald pendant.

Lastly, she went for centre-parted open wavy tresses, winged eyeliner, shimmery dark pink lip shade, darkened brows, blushed cheekbones, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, and subtle eye shadow to round off the glam picks.

Regarding the design elements, Janhvi's scarf top comes in a silver hue adorned with shimmering sequin embellishments. It also features a plunging cowl neckline accentuating her décolletage, strappy sleeves with round belt hoops, an asymmetric hem, backless detail, and a fitted bust.

Janhvi rounded it all off with the silver heavily-embellished sequinned modern lehenga skirt featuring a high-rise waist, mermaid fitting highlighting her enviable curves, a floor-sweeping hem length, and a long train at the back.