Janhvi Kapoor and her trainer Namrata Purohit's fun workout will motivate you to hit gym with your BFF. Watch video

Actor Janhvi Kapoor's workouts are always a mix of fun, resilience, and dedication to achieving a healthy lifestyle by trying different workouts. For instance, the star loves trying her hands at various routines, including yoga, strength training, cardio, core-enhancing exercises, Pilates, and more. This time, she began her week by training with celebrity Pilates instructor Namrata Purohit. Their video will inspire you to hit the gym with your BFF. Keep scrolling to find out what Janhvi did during her exercise session. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor in one-shoulder bodycon dress leaves Shikhar Pahariya and Orhan Awatramani swooning: Check out pics)

Janhvi Kapoor's Pilates session with Namrata Purohit

On Monday, Namrata Purohit dropped a video of Janhvi Kapoor on her Instagram page with the caption, "When I move you move, most fun way to workout is with you buddy!! @janhvikapoor [heart emojis] you try it with your buddy." The clip shows Janhvi following Namrata in a fun workout challenge. They did variations of Plank jumping exercises. While Janhvi chose an oversized workout tee and shorts for the routine, Namrata complemented her in a spaghetti strap top and yoga pants. Watch the video below.

Janhvi's video garnered several likes and comments from her followers, including Ananya Panday, who hearted the post. An internet user wrote, "Doing this today." Another commented, "Awesome routine." A fan remarked, "Thank you for making Janhvi fit."

Earlier, another gym video of Janhvi went viral and showed the star indulging in leg workouts to strengthen her lower body. "No better way to end the year than with a leg workout; agreed?" the post's caption read. The star did Kettlebell Squats, Barbell Squats, Leg Raises, Flow exercises, and more in the clip. She nailed the intense routine dressed in a fuss-free sports bra and shorts set.

Did Janhvi inspire you to hit the gym today?

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. The film is set to release on April 7, 2023. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline.