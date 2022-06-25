Janhvi Kapoor serves sultry glamour with a 'side of trouble' in lace bustier and thigh-slit mini skirt: All pics

One can always trust Janhvi Kapoor to serve jaw-dropping fashion moments no matter what she wears. The Good Luck Jerry actor has established herself as one of the trendiest Gen-Z fashionistas with her sartorial choices, from beauteous six yards and elaborately designed lehengas to boss lady pantsuits and printed summer dresses. Even her latest picks for promoting her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry back our claims. Most recently, Janhvi served sultry glamour with 'a side of trouble' in a bustier, slit mini skirt and blazer set for the promotions. It will surely leave you stunned.

On Saturday, Janhvi dropped pictures of herself dressed in a white lace bustier and mini skirt set with a chic blazer. The Gunjan Saxena actor captioned her post, "[Baby Angel emoticon] w[ith] a side of trouble #GoodLuckJerry." Celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr styled Janhvi's all-white look, which she accessorised with minimal jewellery and soft glam picks. Scroll ahead to check Janhvi's photos. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor in floral thigh-slit dress takes over Berlin, Shanaya Kapoor wants to steal her outfit: Check out pics)

For the Good Luck Jerry promotions, Janhvi Kapoor chose the lace bustier in ivory shade. It comes with a plunging sweetheart neckline flaunting her décolletage, sheer floral embroidered lace overlay, structured boning on front and a bodycon silhouette-skimming the star's frame.

Janhvi wore the bustier top with a mini-length skirt in a matching ivory shade, a high-rise waistline, a risqué thigh-high slit on the side, and a figure-skimming fit. Lastly, a white shawl lapelled blazer with an open front, patch pockets, padded shoulder, and long sleeves rounded off the actor's all-white outfit.

Janhvi accessorised the glamorous ensemble for Good Luck Jerry promotions with dainty jewellery pieces, including a layered gold necklace with pretty charms, embellished silver hoop earrings and heeled pumps.

In the end, Janhvi chose a centre-parted messy bun, glossy mauve lip shade, shimmery pink-hued eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, heavy mascara on the lashes, on-fleek brows, sharp contouring, beaming highlighter and blushed cheeks for the glam.

What do you think of Janhvi's stunning look for promoting Good Luck Jerry?

