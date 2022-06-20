Janhvi Kapoor wears the same cut-out dress as Anne Hathaway for Good Luck Jerry promotions: Who wore it better?

Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently kickstarted the promotions of her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry with a bang while making headlines with her style statement. The star slipped into an aqua blue dress with sensuous cut-outs placed all over the ensemble and served us a swoon-worthy fashion coincidence moment with Anne Hathaway. Yes, you read that right. Anne had worn Janhvi's spectacular outfit for the premiere of her film, We Crashed, in April. The divas served breathtaking elegance in the jaw-dropping look, and we are here for this fashion moment.

On June 18, Janhvi Kapoor kickstarted the promotions of her film Good Luck Jerry. As for Anne Hathaway, she attended the premiere of We Crashed in the last week of April. The two stars slipped into the David Koma look for the events and looked equally mesmerising. It is from the designer's SS22 collection and comes with a bralette insert. Scroll ahead to check out their photos. (Also Read: Andy, is that you? Anne Hathaway's bangs remind internet of Devil Wears Prada)

Coming to the design details, the David Koma aqua blue dress made from stretch-cady fabric features one long sleeve, a contrasting black bralette detail, cut-outs with tulle inserts on the neckline and midriff, and a thigh-grazing slit. It also comes with a midi silhouette and a bodycon fitting accentuating the wearer's frame.

Janhvi glammed up the dress by opting for a soft glam look and ditching all accessories, allowing the ensemble to be the star of her look. The star left her locks open in a centre parting and styled them in soft messy curls, and for the glam, she picked subtle pink-hued smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, on-fleek brows, nude pink lip shade, glowing skin and blushed cheeks. An emerald-adorned ring rounded it all off.

Janhvi Kapoor rocks the David Koma dress. (Instagram)

Anne Hathaway also took the minimal route like Janhvi to style up her ensemble. The Devil Wears Prada actor left her tresses open in a centre parting and picked statement rings, silver hoop earrings, and pointed black heels for accessories. In the end, Anne chose heavy mascara on the lashes, nude pink lip shade, glowing skin and blushed cheeks.

Who do you think wore the dress better?