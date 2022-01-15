Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Andy Sachs, is that you? Anne Hathaway's mini dress and bangs remind internet of her Devil Wears Prada look
fashion

Andy Sachs, is that you? Anne Hathaway's mini dress and bangs remind internet of her Devil Wears Prada look

  • Anne Hathaway took a step back in time as she debuted her bangs on Instagram wearing a playful floral mini dress. Her look reminded the Internet of her iconic character Andrea Sachs from The Devil Wears Prada.
Andy Sachs, is that you? Anne Hathaway's mini dress and bangs remind internet of her Devil Wears Prada look
Andy Sachs, is that you? Anne Hathaway's mini dress and bangs remind internet of her Devil Wears Prada look
Published on Jan 15, 2022 03:10 PM IST
Copy Link
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

The fans of the iconic film The Devil Wears Prada are collectively losing their minds online after Anne Hathaway posted several pictures sporting bangs that her much-loved character Andrea Sachs had in it. Yes, you read that right. The photos are currently ruling over the Internet, and we are here for this fashion moment.

Anne took to Instagram to post several pictures of herself dressed in a flirty collared floral mini dress, serving Parisian vibes for the fall season, a lá Andy Sachs. She captioned the post, "Grazie/Merci/ThankYouForever." The star debuted her new wispy bangs in the photos. After which, many fans remarked that she took a step back in time. And we absolutely agree.

Take a look:

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway wear same bodycon black dress for their shoots

Anne's post immediately garnered millions of likes and several thousand comments. The Devil Wears Prada fans also dropped comments pointing out the resemblance between Anne and her iconic character's style. One user wrote, "Andy? Is that you?" Another commented, "Oh Andy, you look so Chic."

See some of the comments here:

Comments on Anne Hathaway's post.&nbsp;
Comments on Anne Hathaway's post. 

The only thing that did not resemble Andy Sachs' Devil Wears Prada aesthetics is that Anne did not wear Prada for the shoot. Her mini-length collared ensemble and the coat are from the shelves of the luxury label Valentino. The boots are by Giuseppe Zanotti, and the jewels are from Bulgari.

Anne Hathaway in a Valentino mini dress.&nbsp;
Anne Hathaway in a Valentino mini dress. 

Anne's mini-length ensemble comes in a black hue adorned with multi-coloured floral patterns. She cinched the full-sleeved dress with a trendy matching belt and wore it over a white collared top. A chic navy notch-lapel trench coat, sheer black stockings and black leather boots completed the star's look.

Anne Hathaway teams ensemble with Giuseppe Zanotti boots.&nbsp;
Anne Hathaway teams ensemble with Giuseppe Zanotti boots. 

Anne styled her ensemble with a yellow chained Valentino bag, diamond-studded rings and dainty drop earrings. A sleek ponytail with bangs, bright pink lip shade, loads of mascara, blushed cheeks and heavy eye make-up rounded up the glam picks.

Did Anne Hathaway's new look remind you of Andy Sachs?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anne hathaway
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out