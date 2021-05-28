Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway wear same bodycon black dress for their shoots

Priyanka Chopra shot a series of gorgeous pictures wearing some of the most flattering sartorial picks for a recent magazine shoot. The actor looked like a goddess in her figure-flaunting outfits. For a few of the images, The Sky Is Pink actor wore a black bodycon long dress and showed us that it will always be in fashion.

For one of the looks, Priyanka wore a silk maxi dress. The figure-hugging dress had a tight silhouette teamed with a flowy feel at the bottom for ease of movement. The spaghetti strap dress was adorned with embellishments at the straps and the neck making it stand out from a sea of black maxi dresses.

Priyanka decided to let the dress be the highlight as she opted for no accessories and we think that it was the right call. Her glam was all about the smouldering feel and it featured smokey eyes, mascara-laden lashes, a nude lip and lots of highlighter. She topped off the ensemble by leaving her long lustrous freshly blow-dried straight hair down.

We cannot get enough of this dress and looks like so can’t the celebrities. Globally renowned actor Anne Hathaway was also snapped wearing the same dress during one of her recent shoots. The Intern actor gave the outfit a 70s Hollywood vibe with her Over The Top puffed up hair with a side parting.

She accessorised the outfit with a diamond bracelet and the actor’s glam was equally fierce. Hathaway was seen with bold black smudged up smokey eyes which she teamed with a pink blush, lots of highlighter and a bright pink lip. She looked absolutely breathtaking.

Coming back to the dress, it is made by the French designer Alexandre Vauthier. The official price of the stunning dress is not available on the website, you can still order it from places like Farfetch, where it will cost you ₹4,26,791 (USD 5879).

The dress is worth RS 4 lakh.(farfetch.com)

Which look do you like better?

