Janhvi Kapoor's beautiful printed sharara set for promoting Good Luck Jerry is worth 35k: See pics inside

Actor Janhvi Kapoor kickstarted the promotions of her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry recently. And so far, her sartorial statements have been nothing but stunning. The star has constantly been making headlines with her voguish style picks, from designer midi dresses to corset top and jeans set. For her most recent outing to promote the film, the star slipped into a deep blue printed sharara set and looked as beautiful as a summer song. It is the perfect pick for the next family function you attend. Scroll ahead to see Janhvi's pictures and find how you can get the exact look for your wardrobe.

On Monday, Janhvi stepped out in Mumbai to promote her film Good Luck Jerry. Paparazzi clicked the star at a scenic location in the bay. She even posed for the shutterbugs dressed in the stunning sharara set. The attire is from the shelves of designer Anita Dongre's clothing label and is part of her Ready to Wear collection. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor wears the same cut-out dress as Anne Hathaway for Good Luck Jerry promotions: Who wore it better?)

Janhvi Kapoor promotes Good Luck Jerry in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Made using earth-friendly cellulosic fibres that biodegrade back into nature, Janhvi Kapoor's deep blue set is inspired by the sounds of rushing water - according to Anita Dongre's website. It is called Lagoona Set and can be a part of your wardrobe for ₹35,000.

The price of sharara set Janhvi Kapoor wore for Good Luck Jerry promotions. (anitadongre.com)

Coming to the design details of the sharara set, it features a crop top, sharara pants and a long floor-grazing jacket. The entire attire is decked with intricate silver thread embroidery, ivory floral patterns and light blue ombre designs, reminding us of pleasant summers.

Janhvi Kapoor in a crop top and sharara set. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

While the cropped top features a wide square neckline, thin straps and a midriff-baring silhouette, the sharara pants come with a low-rise waistline, flowy silhouette and a flared hem. A long-sleeved jacket layered on the blouse and pants rounded off Janhvi's ensemble. It has an open front, billowy sleeves, droopy shoulders and an ill-fitting.

Janhvi Kapoor pairs the ensemble with minimal makeup and jewellery. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Lastly, Janhvi paired the deep blue printed look with strappy silver high heels, a statement ring, wine red nail paint and silver jhumkis adorned with beads and gems. Centre-parted open tresses, heavy mascara-adorned lashes, shimmery pink eye shadow, mauve lip shade, glowing skin and blushed cheeks completed the glam picks.

Do you like Janhvi's ensemble?