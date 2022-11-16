Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Mrunal Thakur and other stars own the red carpet at awards show

Many stars attended the 72nd NBT Awards in Mumbai last night. The guest list included some big names like Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Mrunal Thakur, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Rohit Saraf, Shabana Azmi, Devendra Fadnavis, and more celebrities. All these stars walked the awards show red carpet dressed in impeccable ensembles and owned the night with the perfect dose of glitz and glam. While Janhvi, Rakul, Shilpa and Mrunal chose the elegant beauty of the six yards, Raveena, Siddhant and Sidharth made heads turn with their suave looks. Keep scrolling to see who wore what to the event.

Who wore what at NBT Awards show?

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was a vision in a beige saree and matching sleeveless blouse as she walked the red carpet at the awards show. The star wore a heavily embellished six yards draped traditionally and decked with sequins and scalloped patti work. She chose a sleeveless sequin-embellished blouse, high heels, jhumkis, centre-parted open tresses, smoky eye shadow, glossy nude lip shade, and bold glowing makeup to complete the look. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor in ivory saree looks like she walked straight out of heaven)

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra at NBT Awards red carpet. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Sidharth Malhotra, rumoured to be dating his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani, chose a dapper all-black attire for the awards night. He wore a bandhgala sherwani kurta with matching pants and mojaris. A back-swept hairdo and clean-shaven face rounded off the look of the actor.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh draped herself in a pristine ivory saree for the awards night. She wore the embellished six yards with a full-sleeve embroidered blouse featuring a plunging infinity hemline. Lastly, high heels, open tresses, soft glam makeup, and ornate jhumkis completed Rakul's look for the night.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi at NBT Awards red carpet. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Siddhant Chaturvedi chose a casual-chic attire for the awards show. The Phone Bhoot actor donned a round-neck jumper with a grey blazer, dark blue denim jeans, and black dress shoes. He completed his look for the red carpet with a side-parted hairdo and trimmed beard.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty at NBT Awards red carpet. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty displayed her love for statement sarees on the red carpet by donning a rani pink embroidered silk saree with a matching blouse and long jacket. She accessorised the ensemble with an ornate choker necklace, bangles, a sleek hairdo, and bold makeup picks.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon at NBT Awards red carpet. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Raveena Tandon made heads turn on the red carpet in a monochrome attire. The actor chose a silk satin black shirt paired with a black-and-white printed long skirt. For the accessories, she picked an embellished belt, rings, a choker necklace, a sleek ponytail and bold makeup picks.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur at the NBT Award red carpet. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Mrunal Thakur also wore an ivory saree to the NBT Awards last night. She wore a pearl white ruffled chiffon saree with an embellished deep-neck silver blouse. In the end, emerald ear studs, sleek bracelets, a centre-parted sleek hairdo, bold red lips and glowing skin completed her look for the night.

Which actor's red carpet look do you like the most?