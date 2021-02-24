Janhvi Kapoor sparks Roohi promotions in a neon sweetheart strapless silk dress

Putting her best fashion foot forward, Roohi star Janhvi Kapoor has once again left fans swooning over her sartorial sensibilities as she sparked off the promotions of her upcoming comedy horror film in a jaw-dropping style. Setting the mercury soaring, the 23-year-old made a show-stopping entry at Roohi promotions in a neon thigh-high dress with a flowing tail and if the diva’s ravishing look was not enough to leave us stunned, the whopping cost of the ensemble surely sealed the deal.

Taking to her social media handle, the Bollywood actor flooded the Internet with a slew of her pictures featuring her in the neon dress that was made of silk and came with a sweetheart neckline. Completing her dreamy attire with a pair of pointed heels from Christian Louboutin, Janhvi accessorised her look only with finger rings from The Jewel Factor.

Leaving her long tresses open in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, the Roohi star wore a dab of nude pink lipstick and amplified her glam quotient by opting for dewy makeup with filled-in eyebrows and mascara-laden eyelashes.

Striking sultry poses for the camera, Janhvi simply captioned the pictures, “Roohi promotions day 1 (sic).”

The neon dress is credited to Australian fashion designer Alexandros Pertsinidis, known professionally as Alex Perry’s eponymous label that boasts of collections of gowns, dresses, corsets and various fashion garments made with minimalist to the show-stopping princesses in mind.

The fluro yellow-coloured Regina dress belongs to his Fall-Winter 2020 collection and originally costs $3,800 which converts to ₹2,75,217.

Janhvi Kapoor's neon dress from Alex Perry (alexperry.com.au)

Janhvi Kapoor was styled by celebrity stylist and creative consultant Tanya Ghavri.

