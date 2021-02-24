Sridevi was worried Janhvi Kapoor would be compared to her and had prepared her for it, Boney Kapoor had revealed
Actor Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with 2018's Dhadak. Sridevi passed away before she could see her daughter's first film. Around the film's release, Boney Kapoor revealed how the late actor was worried that Janhvi would forever be compared to her.
Dhadak released in July 2018 and went on to become a hit. Janhvi was noticed and appreciated for her work.
Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Boney had spoken about his wife Sridevi's apprehensions. He said: "We knew that Janhvi would be compared with her mother. Sri knew it too, and it worried her. She prepared Janhvi for these inevitable comparisons.”
Such comparisons are inevitable. Janhvi was well prepared. She earlier said: "I am her daughter so zaahir hai ki main unki tarah hi dikhungi (It's obvious that I would look like her). But my mum holds such a strong space in people’s heart and had a very personal connect. I hope I can please her fans also in some way in a bid to show gratitude for all the love she got. I hope I am given an opportunity to create my own identity. I don’t think anyone can be like her. What she had to offer to films and to people’s lives was greater than what any artiste could.”
Sridevi died on February 24, 2018, in a case of accidental drowning. She had been to Dubai to attend a family wedding. While the rest had returned to Mumbai, she had stayed behind.
While the nation had been shocked, her daughters were devastated. Janhvi had written an emotional note of how the void of Sridevi's passing away can never be fulfilled. Janhvi has since successfully appeared in films like Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl and prepared for the release of her next, Roohi.
