Janhvi Kapoor teams neon green bralette-bodycon skirt with bold make-up at Global Citizen Live

Global Citizen Live: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor attended the Global Citizen Live event in Mumbai last night, and she brought her fashion A-game to the show. The star chose a monotone green top and skirt set for the show. Her pictures have been doing rounds on the internet, and we can't help but say that we are smitten.

Janhvi's stylist for the night, Lakshmi Lehr, who has worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and more, took to Instagram to share Janhvi's pictures. The actor wore a neon green crop top and skirt set for the occasion.

The ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label Appapop. She glammed up her look with bold make-up and hairdo, done by Riviera Lynn and Humera Shaikh. Scroll ahead to see all the pictures and videos and how Janhvi glammed up her ensemble.

Janhvi's look for the Global Citizen Live event featured a bralette-styled crop top. The sleeveless blouse came with a square neckline, ribbed details, bodycon silhouette, and cropped hem that flaunted the actor's toned midriff.

The Roohi actor teamed the cropped top with a matching neon green midi skirt that came adorned with similar ribbed details, a figure-sculpting silhouette that accentuated Janhvi's curves, and a broad waistband.

Janhvi left her perfectly blow-dried locks open in a side parting. The 24-year-old styled her coordinated look with eye-catching glam. She chose shimmery neon green eye shadow and liner, mascara-laden lashes, well-defined eyebrows, blushed cheeks, nude brown lip shade, and glowing skin.

The star accessorised her ensemble with patterned gold hoop earrings and pointed pumps. What do you think of Janhvi's look?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actor has Good Luck Jerry in the pipeline. It is written by Pankaj Matta and directed by Siddharth Sengupta.

