Janhvi Kapoor turns cool bride as she walks the ramp for Punit Balana at Lakme Fashion Week: Check out pics, videos

Day 4 of FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India) Lakme Fashion Week 2022 saw Janhvi Kapoor walking the ramp for designer Punit Balana. The actor, who was the showstopper at the event, donned a bespoke brick coloured lehenga set from the designer's latest collection called Lakshmi. She turned into a cool bride with her traditional yet modern look fit for a new bride-to-be's wedding wardrobe. Pictures and videos of Janhvi walking the ramp have gone viral on social media. Scroll ahead to see all the posts.

On Saturday, Janhvi Kapoor turned showstopper for Punit Balana on Day 4 of the ongoing LFW 2022. The star took to her Instagram page to post stunning pictures of herself dressed in Punit's latest collection. The photos show her in a brick-hued gota work lehenga set, which she donned on the ramp, and another ivory printed set she donned for a photoshoot.

Janhvi's bright lehenga set features a short sleeveless choli, flowy lehenga skirt, and an embroidered dupatta. The blouse comes with barely-there halter neck straps, gold jaal embroidery, asymmetric hemline, a bare back with tassel-adorned dori straps, and a wide U neckline.

The lehenga featured matching details as the blouse, including an embroidered gota patti on the waist and hem, intricate gold thread embroidery all over the skirt and a heavily layered ghera. The silk dupatta with gotta borders and latkans rounded off Janhvi's ensemble.

The Gunjan Saxena actor left her locks open in a centre parting with curled ends, and for the glam, opted for shimmery red-hued eye shadow, nude lip shade, winged eyeliner, glowing skin, and blushed cheeks. In the end, gold stacked bangles and dangling jhumkis rounded off the accessories.

The second look shows Janhvi in an ivory printed lehenga set. The actor wore a sleeveless blouse adorned with floral print and gold embroidery, a matching printed lehenga featuring embellished gota patti on the hem, and a white chiffon dupatta. She wore the ensemble with a choker necklace and bangles.

Janhvi Kapoor in a Punit Balana creation.

Meanwhile, according to the official page of FDCI, Punit Balana's collection takes inspiration from "the journey of a young, urbane, cosmopolitan girl, Lakshmi who is well travelled, has explored the world, yet is very rooted." The collection beautifully blends culture and art form deeply rooted in Rajasthan.

