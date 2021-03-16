Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan stun in Sabyasachi for low key Covid wedding

Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with sports presenter and anchor Sanjana Ganesan on Monday in a small ceremony in Goa. The India pace spearhead took to his social media profiles and shared pictures of the wedding ceremony with the couple gazing lovingly at each other and of them performing the pheras with the caption, "'Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.' Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana." The couple opted for gorgeous colour co-ordinated outfits for their special day, going for stunning pieces from designers including, Anita Dongre, Anavila, Kunal Rawal, among others. As per media reports the wedding took place with around 20 people in attendance, ensuring no Covid norms were flouted and no mobile phones were allowed during the ceremonies.

For the haldi ceremony Jasprit wore an Antar Agni kurta set while Sanjana chose to wear a yellow jamdani sari with floral motifs and Zari detailing from Anavila.

For the Mehendi function both opted for Anita Dongre ensembles, with Sanjana sporting a hand-painted lehenga featuring traditional Pichwai art, gota patti hand embroidery and dori, pearls, zari, zardosi, and sequins embellishments all over. Jasprit wore a white sherwani with embroidery and white pants and mojris under.

For the Sangeet ceremony, Jasprit wore a navy Kunal Rawal ensemble with deconstructed silhouette with black embroidery and metal detailing. Sanjana opted for a deep purple lehenga with gotta patti hand embroidery by Anita Dongre.

As for their welcome lunch the couple went for muted colours, with Jasprit wearing a bespoke Kunal Rawal Vanilla Libra Kurta which featured texture play and metallic thread work embroidery and Sanjana matched her groom in her outfit choice.