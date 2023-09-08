Jawan actor Nayanthara stuns in elegant blue anarkali kurta and minimal makeup, sets airport fashion goals. Pics, videos

Nayanthara, the leading lady of King Khan's "Jawan" movie, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday night along with her husband Vignesh Shivan. Nayanthara is not only an incredible actress but also a true fashionista. Whether it's a traditional suit or a casual dress, she can pull off any look to perfection. She recently made her Instagram debut and already has a whopping 3 million followers. We can't wait to see how her stylish looks fill her Insta diaries. Nayanthara proved that minimalism is the new fashion trend with her latest airport look. Dressed in an elegant blue anarkali kurta look, she serves up fashion goals and we just can't take our eyes off of her. Scroll down to take some style notes. (Also read: Nayanthara's vermillion red handcrafted saree inspired by carvings of Hoysala temples, personalised with couple's names )

Nayanthara sets airport fashion goals in elegant anarkali kurta

Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan were spotted outside Mumbai airport on Thursday night. (HT Photo/VarinderChawla)

On Thursday night, Nayanthara was papped as she walked out of the airport hand in hand with her husband. Ever since her pictures and videos from the airport went viral on social media, her fans just can't stop gushing about her look. In one of the viral clips, one of the paparazzi can be seen telling Nayanthara that Jawan 'movie nahi festival hai'. The actress smiled and humbly said 'thank you'. Her posts are getting several likes and comments from her adoring fans who can't stop praising and admiring her. Let's have a look at her video.

Decoding her elegant kurta look

For her easy and breezy airport look, Nayanthara chose a navy blue Anarkali kurta with full sleeves, a short neck, a fitted bodice and a flared bottom. She teamed it with matching palazzo pants and a matching net dupatta featuring a pink border with a triangular print design at the end. She accessorised the look with a sliver sleek watch on her wrist and beige flats. As for make-up, she kept it minimal with just a touch of kajal, mascara-coated lashes, rosy cheeks and nude lipstick. She finished off her look with her hair tied up in a high bun.

Vignesh, on the other hand, kept his look dapper, wearing a basic black t-shirt, distressed jeans, a wrist watch and a pair of blue sneakers. Together, the stylish pair served up airport fashion goals.

