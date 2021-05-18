Jennifer Lopez kept Ben Affleck's $1.2m pink diamond ring from their engagement?

The rumour mills are churning with the possibility of Bennifer 2.0 and gossip columnists all over are overwhelmed with all the fodder that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are throwing around with their appearances together. And to make matters much more interesting, it now seems that the much talked about Harry Winston engagement ring with its huge pink diamond that was presented to Jennifer by Ben over a decade, may still be kept safely with the Jenny From The Block singer even after their breakup.

As Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to reignite reconciliation rumours, a source close to JLO told Fox News that the star is speculated to still own the pink sparkler ring with which Ben proposed her.

The couple was engaged from 2002-2004 after they fall in love with each other while filming their rom-com drama Gigli. The ring contained a 6.10-carat diamond from Harry Winston and cost a reported $1.2 million. Jennifer's former publicist, Rob Shuter said, "As far as I know, Jen has never returned the ring. So if things move forward with these two, gosh she's already got the ring," adding, "Forgive me, Jen, it was almost QVC-ish, it was so big. She said, 'Don't touch it, it's real. It's a real ring.'" The publicist was a part of Jennifer Lopez's team when she first got together with Ben in the early 2000s. He also revealed that the couple are moving forward, saying, "My sources are telling me they are back together, Jennifer falls hard and she falls fast and so these two, they're definitely a couple, they're together."

The publicist also dubbed Bennifer's relationship as the real deal and clarified the rumours that the Batman actor sent 'love letters' to the On The Floor singer over email after she ended her relationship with Alex Rodriguez. Shuter said, "He's got her email address and was firing off these love letters. He knows her really, really well. These letters clearly, clearly worked."

The ring contained a 6.10-carat diamond from Harry Winston and cost a reported $1.2 million. (Harry Winston)

Jennifer's ring had got her quiet a lot of attention back in the day as well when she was engaged to Affleck, and American acting and singling legend Barbra Streisand even asked to see the ring at an Oscars party. Jennifer had opened up about the bizarre interaction in an interview, "I met her at an Oscar party, years ago, and I was at the time engaged to Ben Affleck, and she’s really into diamonds, which I didn’t know. He had given me a pink diamond, which got a lot of press and was whatever, the things that become news, sometimes you're like...I loved getting it, don’t get me wrong. So, she came up to me, and was like, she’s heard of it. I’m like, ‘Oh My God.’ And she’s like, ‘Can I see your ring?’'

According to Fox News, a source told that, while selecting the ring for her lady, Ben initially popped the question of whether the coloured rings were in style, but the fashion trend caught on once Lopez put the rock on her finger.

A jewelry world insider also spoke about the profound effect Jennifer's pink diamond ring had on the diamond market. The unnamed insider told Town and Country Magazine, “Jennifer’s ring from Ben became the most talked about engagement ring in modern social history. It was a 6.10 carat fancy intense pink diamond (radiant cut) with white diamonds side accents—a very rare and very precious colored diamond that most people were unaware of it the time. Ben specifically chose it due to her love of the colour pink. In fact it was the catalyst that started the trend toward coloured diamonds and singularly sent the value of pink diamonds into the stratosphere. Almost two decades later, they still continue to escalate in value. The engagement was kept secret for about six weeks due to the excessive media attention that intruded into their lives."

He went on, "This 6 carat pink was more valuable than a flawless perfect colour 20 carat diamond at the time—and still would be. The myth surrounding that ring is so engrained in popular culture that is is talked about almost 20 years later."