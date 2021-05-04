Jennifer Lopez makes 51 look flawless in diamonds, white and plunging neckline

Pop singer and Hollywood actor Jennifer Lopez is always blessing the feeds of her fans with stunning shots of herself looking as radiant and youthful as ever, and the 51-year-old's taut skin and enviable, toned, hourglass shaped figure are proof that the Ain't Your Mama singer has been ageing like fine wine and giving us all a run for our money. JLo may have recently split up from beau Alex Rodriguez, but heartbreak does not seem to impact the stunning singer in the same way it does most, and the dazzling behind-the-scenes pictures Jennifer shared from the VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California are proof.

The mega event that occurred on Sunday aspires to rally the world's biggest artists, world leaders, philanthropists, and more for an inspiring night to increase donations and sharing of vaccine doses to priority populations around the world.





The 'Hustlers' actor took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures with hairstylist Chris Appleton and scores of artists who helped JLo achieve the glamorous look.

In the first picture see the On The Floor singer looking drop-dead gorgeous as she donned white high waits skin-hugging pants, a white, skin tight top with mesh inserts and a plunging neckline, and also featuring silver, diamond and gold designs all over the bodice and the billowy, bishop sleeves. The embroidered design on the top extended onto the white pants. The pop star donned a string of diamonds around her neck and went with matching earrings to complete her sultry look. As for her make-up, the stunner sported a nude lip colour with highly contoured cheeks, smokey eyes and had her gorgeously huge mane in loose waves framing her chiselled jaw.

The second picture sees the Parker star posing by giving a side profile as a set of designer attires are seen in the backdrop. The third picture sees Jennifer Lopez posing along with her team that can't stop beaming. Sharing pictures of her Global Citizen edition 'Glam Fam', Jennifer shared in the caption, "#GlamFam: @glblctzn edition. Don't miss the #VaxLive concert Saturday, May 8." Scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they adored Lopez's look for the event.

Jennifer also shared pictures of herself rocking a ponytail in a colour blocked leotard featuring magenta, yellow, green and black, which she wore with fishnet stockings. Jennifer had subtle smokey and nude makeup to go with the look. Sharing the image, she captioned, "hen rocking a ponytail ... you know it’s about to go down. Don’t Miss."





Stars like Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn and Sean Penn were also on the guest list, while Lopez, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, H.E.R. and performed at the mega event.