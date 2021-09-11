Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck makes a jaw-dropping appearance at Venice Film Festival

After weeks of setting the internet on fire with their romantic pictures from scenic holidays, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their relationship red-carpet-official Friday night. The couple arrived together on the red carpet for the premiere of Ben Affleck's film, The Last Duel, at the Venice International Film Festival. The pictures have undoubtedly sent the internet into a tizzy.

Proving that time is only a social construct, Jennifer and Ben returned together on the red carpet for the first time in 18 years. The couple kissed, hugged, and looked at each other lovingly during the photo-op, and the pictures are just stunning.

Jennifer chose a beauteous gown for the prestigious film festival that made our jaws hit the floor. She was dripping in Cartier diamonds in a white mermaid gown with a plunging neckline, ruffled asymmetric hemline, and thigh-high side slit by Georges Hobeika. The dress featured a body-sculpting silhouette that accentuated the singer's enviable frame.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the premiere of the film The Last Duel (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

The sleeveless dress featured a neckline connected with a breathtaking Cartier diamond necklace. The 52-year-old actor also chose a Cartier bracelet, rings, and earrings adorned with radiant yellow and white diamonds to accessorise her pearl-white ensemble. She completed her glam with JLo Beauty which included shimmery-smoky eye shadow, glossy nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter and sharp contour.

Ben Affleck complemented his date in a dapper black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo. He wore it with a black bow-tie, dress shoes and a crisp white shirt.

The couple rekindled their romance in May, 17 years after they broke up in 2004. The couple got back together after Jennifer ended her relationship with Alex Rodriguez. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck's divorce from Jennifer Garner was finalised in 2018. Though the couple has not talked much about their relationship since rekindling their romance, their appearance at Venice Film Festival makes it official.

