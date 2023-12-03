From engagement rings to necklaces, earrings and bracelets, blue sapphire is one of the hardest gemstones that symbolises wisdom, nobility and divine favour, is durable and suitable for everyday wear in jewellery and is also considered a powerful gemstone in astrology with protective and positive influences. This precious gemstone is found in various locations around the world, including Kashmir which is known for its velvety blue sapphires, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Madagascar and comes in various shades of blue, ranging from light to dark blue.

Jewellery trends: 10 tips for buying the perfect blue sapphire gemstone (Photo by efyhkm on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Latika Kapoor, Head Jewellery and Product Insights at March Jewellery, suggested that when shopping for a blue sapphire, it is essential to consider the following tips to ensure you choose the perfect gemstone -

1. Quality Assessment: Evaluate the sapphire's color, clarity, cut, and carat weight. Look for a deep, vibrant blue hue with excellent clarity and a well-proportioned cut for maximum brilliance.

2. Colour Grading: Pay attention to the colour grading system for blue sapphires. The most desirable color is a rich, velvety blue without any hints of green or gray. Avoid stones that appear too dark or too light.

3. Clarity Examination: Inspect the sapphire for any visible inclusions or flaws. While most natural sapphires have some inclusions, choose a stone with minimal eye-visible imperfections for the best overall appearance.

4. Cut Considerations: A well-cut blue sapphire will enhance its color and brilliance. Look for a symmetrical and proportionate cut that allows light to reflect optimally, resulting in a stunning gemstone.

5. Certification and Origin: Purchase blue sapphires from reputable jewelers who provide a certification of authenticity. Additionally, inquire about the sapphire's origin, as stones from certain regions, such as Kashmir or Ceylon, are highly sought after.

Adding to the list of tips, Milind Mathur director at Kohinoor Jewellers in Agra, recommended -

Understanding Heat Treatment: Heat treatment is a common practice to enhance the color and clarity of sapphires. It's essential to be aware of this treatment and how it can affect the gem's value. Many sapphires on the market have undergone heat treatment, and it's not necessarily a drawback. However, untreated or minimally treated sapphires can be more valuable. Consider the 4 Cs: Just like with diamonds, the 4 Cs apply to sapphires too but with some variations -

Colour: Blue sapphires are primarily valued for their color. Look for a rich, intense blue, avoiding overly dark or pale stones. The ideal color is often described as a "royal blue."

Clarity: While some inclusions are expected, aim for sapphires with eye-clean clarity or minor inclusions that don't affect the gem's beauty.

Cut: A well-proportioned cut ensures the sapphire's brilliance. Traditional shapes like round, oval, or cushion are popular choices.

Carat Weight: Choose a size that fits your style and budget. Remember that larger sapphires can be more expensive.

3. Ask for a Light Source: When examining a sapphire, request to view it under various lighting conditions. Natural light, incandescent, and fluorescent lighting can affect how the gem's color appears. A high-quality sapphire should look appealing under different lighting sources.

4. Setting and Design: Consider the design and setting of your jewelry. The setting can enhance the sapphire's beauty and provide protection. Halo settings, for instance, can make the sapphire appear larger and add extra sparkle.

5. Budget Flexibility: While it's important to set a budget, be open to some flexibility. A slightly higher budget might allow you to acquire a significantly more beautiful sapphire. However, always ensure you're comfortable with your spending limit.