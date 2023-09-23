BTS member Jeon Jungkook is among a long list of celebrities to co-headline the 2023 Global Citizen Festival on September 23 in New York City. The maknae of the K-pop supergroup will be performing at the event, which will also see performances by Anitta, Lauryn Hill, Sofia Carson, Conan Gray, Stray Kids, and a few more stars. Videos of Jungkook, fondly known as JK, rehearsing on the Global Citizen Festival stage went viral ahead of the much-anticipated show. The videos show JK's stylish on-stage look and a few teasers about his upcoming album. He also rehearsed songs like Seven, Still With You and Permission To Dance.

Jungkook's rehearsal fit wows ARMY

BTS' Golden Maknae, Jungkook, wows ARMY in stylish fit at Global Citizen Festival rehearsal. (X)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jungkook captured the attention of his fans during the Global Citizen Festival rehearsal in New York City. The global pop icon embraced his signature oversized style statement with stylish pieces for the rehearsal show. The singer, songwriter, dancer, and BTS' Golden Maknae wore a green and black check printed sweatshirt featuring a front open zip closure, a hoodie on the back, high-low asymmetric hem, full-length sleeves, and a baggy fit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Seven and Still With You singer complemented the hoodi with a white tank top featuring a sleeveless silhouette, ribbed design, a round neckline, and a body-skimming fit. Light blue-coloured denim jeans with a mid-rise waist, a baggy fitting, and distressed details completed the outfit. JK accessorised his look with a belt, layered silver chains, matching earrings, and chunky black Chelsea boots.

Jungkook drops hints about a new album and delights ARMY with magical vocals

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several videos from Jungkook's rehearsal on the Global Citizen stage made it to social media. JK sang some of his and BTS' most famous songs on stage, including Seven (Explicit version), Euphoria, Still With You, Butter, Dynamite, and Permission to Dance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Seven hitmaker also dropped hints about his upcoming album, and ARMY speculate the new album is named 3D. Earlier, during an episode of Suchwita with Suga, JK had expressed his wish to put out more solo music and an album by November. During the rehearsal at Global Citizen, ARMY recorded montages featuring Jungkook's killer looks playing on the screen. The video ended with the text '3D'. This convinced ARMY that it might be a hint to Jungkook's future project.

Meanwhile, Jungkook released his single Seven on July 14. The song starred Korean actor Han So Hee and rap by Latto.