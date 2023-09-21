Jungkook serves a co-ord fashion win with airport look in printed hoodie, pants and a white tee. Are you taking notes?

BTS member Jeon Jungkook, aka JK, was clicked at the Incheon International Airport. The BTS maknae is well known for being a prolific dancer and vocalist, having a remarkable stage presence, and his visuals. The singer, songwriter and producer is also a fashion icon and often leads to items getting sold out the minute he wears them. His personal style revolves around oversized, mostly black, and comfortable outfits. Today, Jungkook chose a printed oversized hoodie and pants set for his airport look - serving a gender non-conforming co-ord fashion win. Scroll ahead to steal some tips for your wardrobe. Jungkook serves a co-ord fashion win with his stylish airport look. (Twitter.com)

Jungkook's airport fashion

Videos and pictures of Jungkook arriving at the airport in Seoul made it to social media. The snippets show JK greeting fans and bowing to show his respect before leaving to catch his flight. He wore a grey sweatshirt featuring an open zipper closure on the front, a hoodie on the back, an abstract print in a dark grey hue, full-length sleeves, an oversized silhouette, crinkle hem, and patchwork on the front and back. He styled it over a white crewneck tee from Calvin Klein featuring a relaxed fit.

JK complemented the hoodie and CK tee with matching grey jogger pants featuring a similar dark grey-coloured abstract pattern, loose-fitting, and a mid-rise hem. He accessorised the ensemble with purple-and-white lace-up chunky shoes, a black ribbed beanie, and hoop earrings. His messy hairdo gave the finishing touches to the airport ensemble.

Jungkook's outfit is a perfect steal for those who love oversized silhouettes and like comfortable pieces for their wardrobes. So, don't forget to steal tips from the BTS' maknae.

ARMY worries over Jungkook

After videos of Jungkook arriving at the airport went viral, ARMy quickly pointed out that the youngest member of the K-pop supergroup looked tired. They sent well wishes for him online. One fan wrote, "He said that he suffers from insomnia and perhaps he did not sleep well...Hopefully on the trip, he can rest." An ARMY commented, "Bunny looks very sleepy." Another remarked, "Kookie you look tired please take care of your health."