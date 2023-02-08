Just married: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani twin in casuals

Congratulations, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The couple got married on February 7 and announced their wedding on Instagram with a set of stunning pictures. The couple, rumoured to have started dating after starring together in Shershaah, tied the knot a day back. The speculations of their wedding were started on the couch of the iconic talk show Koffee With Karan when they starred in the latest season of the show. Kiara starred with her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, while Sidharth Malhotra came on the show with Vicky Kaushal. Koffee With Karan host Karan Johar started the rumours of the couple tying the knot last year. A day back, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer.

Freshly married, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani waved at the cameras on their way back from Jaisalmer, as they got photographed by paparazzi at Jaisalmer airport. Kiara looked pretty as she picked a black top and teamed it with a pair of comfy black sweatpants. She further layered her look with a grey shawl across her shoulders, featuring a black border. Sidharth, on the other hand, complemented his lady in a white T-shirt and a black leather jacket. In blue denims, the actor completed his airport look. Sidharth and Kiara hugged as they waved at the cameras. Take a look at the couple here:

Kiara and Sidharth posed together. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Kiara accessorised her look in tinted shades, a gold neck chain and comfy hot pink flip flops, while Sidharth looked dapper in tinted shades and black shoes. The couple made their relationship Instagram-official in 2022. A day back, Sidharth and Kiara shared pictures from their wedding ceremony on their respective Instagram profiles. In pastel shades, the couple complemented each other and made their fans drool. “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead,” read their captions.

Sidharth and Kiara’s love story began on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah, where Sidharth played the role of Lieutenant Captain Vikram Batra. Kiara, on the other hand, played the role of Vikram batra’s love interest and fiance Dimple Cheema.