Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's ‘special love’ for Rome finds it way on Manish Malhotra lehenga

Bollywood fans could not keep calm last night and rightly so as Tinsel Town's hottest rumoured couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, finally declared “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (sic)” and dropped intimate pictures from their fairytale wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. While their pictures caption was inspired by the dialogue of their hit film Shershaah, the sets of which saw their love story bloom as the couple fell in love, their wedding outfits that were custom-designed by Manish Malhotra was inspired by their mutual love for Rome.

For her main wedding day, Kiara stunned in a custom ombre lehenga by Manish Malhotra that came in hues of empress rose and featured intricate embroidery detailing of the roman architecture which the ace designer revealed was “inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes”. The soft rose lehenga was intricately embroidered and embellished with sequins and crystals and was teamed with a matching blouse along with a sheer dupatta that came with a floral pink and golden border.

Kiara accessorised her look with a diamond necklace that truly complemented her tonal palette and was studded with emeralds, lots of bangles in pink and white, pearl kaleere that perfectly blended with her soft pink and golden bling attire, a maang-tikka and a pair of emerald earrings that came with real swarvoski crystals embellished to embrace Manish Malhotra's signature sparkle. The captivating and exclusive diamond jewellery set featured an exquisite composition of ultra-fine handcut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian emeralds.

Pulling back her luscious tresses into a dainty low bun that was adorned with dark pink flowers, Kiara amplified the glam quotient with a natural soft-toned makeup look that included pink glossy lip tint, rosy blushed cheeks, mascara-laden eyelahes, nude eyeshadow and a tiny red bindi to complete her quintessential Indian bridal look.

Complementing her look, her groom Sidharth donned a gold embroidered sherwani that too was designed by Manish Malhotra and came with zardozi detailing. Looking handsome in the perfect amalgamation of whimsical and dreamy while exuding old world charm, Sidharth wore the metallic gold sherwani that came with an exquisite royal lustre and featured the designer's classic signatures, hints of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi and badla work, handcrafted with utmost finesse.

He completed his look with handcrafted Manish Malhotra polki jewellery by Raniwala 1881 that was studded with extremely fine uncut diamonds for the perfect regal look. He completed his attire with a matching stole and turban and we can't take our eyes off the hunk and the diva.