Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Justin Bieber shares Hailey's Britney-inspired Halloween look, says 'we love you Britney Spears'
fashion

Justin Bieber shares Hailey's Britney-inspired Halloween look, says 'we love you Britney Spears'

Justin Bieber can't stop praising his wife Hailey Bieber's Halloween costumes inspired by the pop icon Britney Spears' memorable looks from her songs. He also said that he loves the singer.
Justin Bieber shares Hailey's Britney-inspired Halloween look, says 'we love you Britney Spears'
Published on Oct 31, 2021 01:02 PM IST
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber love Britney Spears. How do we know? Well, their latest Halloween posts say so. The Baby singer's model wife chose to go as pop icon Britney Spears for Halloween celebrations. The 24-year-old wore costumes inspired by some of Britney's most memorable looks, and she nailed each of them perfectly.

Hailey took to Instagram today to share with her followers how much she loves Britney Spears. The model revealed that hers was the first concert she attended. "Happy Halloweekend. The first concert I ever went to was the queen @britneyspears and I've been shook ever since," Hailey wrote.

The model chose iconic looks from Britney's hit songs like Baby One More Time, Oops...I Did It Again, and more. She also replicated Britney's Rolling Stone Magazine cover for her Halloween look. Hailey's Britney avatars got praises online, and even Justin couldn't stop himself from showering his wife with compliments.

See Hailey's post:

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber wants to start trying for a baby with Hailey Bieber by end of 2021

Justin also shared Hailey's photos on his Instagram page and praised his wife. He even expressed his love for Britney in the caption. "Baby you killed this. @britneyspears we love you," Justin wrote.

While Hailey chose looks inspired by Britney Spears, Justin wore a bear costume for Halloween. He even had a quirky pun-intended caption for his Halloween post, "It's the bear necessities of life."

Meanwhile, Britney Spears was in the news after a Los Angeles court suspended her father, James Spears, from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years. The decision came months after Britney pleaded for her father's removal in dramatic court hearings.

The singer also got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari. Britney and Sam met while shooting for the music video of her single, Slumber Party, in 2016.

What do you think of Hailey's Britney-inspired costumes?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
justin bieber hailey bieber britney spears
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Deepika's glam look for Dubai outing features choker necklace worth 56k

7

Hina Khan sets ramp on 'fire' as she walks in red embellished ensemble

Time for lights!

Mouni Roy speaks of ‘quick successions’ in a 20K co-ord set
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP