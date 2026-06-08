Jyotika at 47 shows off her toned muscles in a chic pearl-white corset and skirt look for new photoshoot

At 47, Jyotika continues to redefine fashion statements, proving that style knows no age. To promote her latest release, System, on Prime Video, the actor slipped into a gorgeous pearl-white bridal-style gown. She shared the pictures on Instagram on June 7, which also featured her co-star Sonakshi Sinha, with the caption, “Proof that some duos own the room and the courtroom.” Let's decode the look:

Jyotika shines in a chic dress.

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Fashion Instagram handle, Bollywood Women Closet, shared details of Jyotika's look. The pearl-white look is from a couture eveningwear and bridal brand, Karleo, which she accessorised with jewels from Soni Sapphire and Outhouse and shoes from Aquazzura. Celebrity stylists Radhika Mehra and Ankitha Chauhan styled the look.

Decoding the bridal gown

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{{^usCountry}} The Karleo dress is a perfect blend of elegant eveningwear and bridal elegance. Meanwhile, Radhika and Ankitha's styling adds a minimal, understated glamour, blending vintage-inspired femininity with contemporary boldness. The duo kept the structured ivory corset the focal point of the look, balancing it with a satin skirt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Karleo dress is a perfect blend of elegant eveningwear and bridal elegance. Meanwhile, Radhika and Ankitha's styling adds a minimal, understated glamour, blending vintage-inspired femininity with contemporary boldness. The duo kept the structured ivory corset the focal point of the look, balancing it with a satin skirt. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Crafted in delicate lace and embellished with pearl detailing along the sweetheart neckline and hem, the corset features a strapless design, front button closures, structured boning that highlights her curves, and a fitted silhouette that creates a sculpted shape while adding a touch of couture drama. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crafted in delicate lace and embellished with pearl detailing along the sweetheart neckline and hem, the corset features a strapless design, front button closures, structured boning that highlights her curves, and a fitted silhouette that creates a sculpted shape while adding a touch of couture drama. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The sleek satin mermaid skirt skims the body before flowing into a subtle train. The fluidity of the skirt adds a beautiful contrast to the corset's structured silhouette. Meanwhile, the monochromatic ivory palette keeps the look refined and timeless. The accessories and glam {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sleek satin mermaid skirt skims the body before flowing into a subtle train. The fluidity of the skirt adds a beautiful contrast to the corset's structured silhouette. Meanwhile, the monochromatic ivory palette keeps the look refined and timeless. The accessories and glam {{/usCountry}}

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To keep her look refined, Jyotika tied her tresses in a sleek, centre-parted ponytail that draws attention to her collarbones and toned, muscular arms. To accessorise the statement ensemble, she chose chandelier earrings to add sparkle without overwhelming the ensemble.

For the glam, she went with minimal makeup: defined eyes accentuated with shimmering eyeshadow, a neutral lip shade, on-fleek brows, mascara-coated lashes, beaming highlighter, and rouged cheeks. The styling exudes quiet luxury, just as the sensual ensemble does.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jyotika was most recently seen in Srikanth (2024) and the web series Dabba Cartel (2025). Her latest release is System. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, it also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Ashutosh Gowariker in lead roles. The film will be released on Prime Video on May 22.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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