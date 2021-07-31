Kajal Aggarwal aces effortless dressing in backless jumpsuit, fans call her queen

Romantic florals, elegant pantsuits or monotone jumpsuits, Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu's coveted wardrobe collection has got them all. And she never fails to mesmerise us with these stunning sartorial numbers. Her latest look on Instagram is also a testament to the same. The actor, on Friday, July 31, shared pictures from her June birthday bash. Though they are a month late, the photos are still causing quite the buzz online.

Kajal recently celebrated her 36th birthday on June 19. For the at-home celebrations, she slipped into a teal-blue jumpsuit and aced effortless dressing. Read on to know all about her outfit.

Sharing the pictures, Kajal poked fun at herself for sharing pictures so late and added that she was sharing the images now because 'if it's not on Instagram, did it really happen'. She captioned it, "#betterlatethannever #keepingupwiththegram #teallove #birthdaycelebration #amonthtoolate #ifnotoninstadiditreallyhappen."

Impressing fashion critics, Kajal wore a backless teal-blue figure-hugging jumpsuit that came with a halter neckline and a keyhole detail. The ensemble featured two straps - a thick and a strappy one - giving it a chic and sexy look. The flared hems of the jumpsuit took things up a notch.

Kajal teamed the outfit with black strappy pumps, large hoop earrings and a half-tied hairdo. The Magadheera actor glammed it up with a berry-toned lip shade, blushed cheeks, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, dewy make-up and well-defined eyebrows.

Kajal's post instantly went viral within a few hours of being shared. It had more than 7 lakh likes, with the star's fans filling the comments section with praises. Her sister commented, "Love." Another user wrote, "Queen of million hearts."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in the Telugu film Mosagallu. The actor is presently shooting for her upcoming movie, Uma, directed by Tathagata Singha. She also has Hey Sinamika, Karungaapiyam, Ghosty, Acharya, and an untitled film with director Praveen Sattaru in the pipeline.

