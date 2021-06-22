Kajal Aggarwal in co-ord blouse and mini skirt makes a case for whimsical prints

Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu never fails to exude glamour and oomph with her style statement. One can always count on the star to serve elegant looks every single time. The 35-year-old actress can pull off absolutely anything, be it Indian wear or chic modern silhouettes. If one needs proof, they just have to take a look at Kajal’s latest look in a co-ord ensemble.

Kajal Aggarwal’s stylist, Sayali Vidya, recently took to Instagram to share several pictures from the actor’s at-home photoshoot. In it, the star was all smiles for the camera as she posed in a co-ord blouse and mini skirt set from the shelves of the resort wear label, GUAPA.

Kajal wore a crinkle satin button-down shirt in the photos and made a case for whimsical prints in the outfit. The long-sleeve ivory shirt featured piping on the cuffs and floral print in green, pink and yellow hues.

The actor completed her ensemble with a coordinating mini skirt that had a flowy silhouette. It was decorated with similar printed patterns as the elegant summer-ready blouse. The ruffle details on the hemline added a dose of charm to the dreamy look.

Kajal pulled off the co-ord attire by styling it with pearl drop earrings, vintage style sunglasses, and nude strapped pumps. She chose dewy skin, nude lip shade, well-defined eyebrows, a light hint of blush on the cheeks and beaming highlighter on her face for make-up.

If you loved Kajal’s ensemble, we have some news for you. It is a great look to add to your summer closet. Co-ord prints are the fad this season, and you should definitely indulge. In case you wish to buy Kajal’s top, we have found the price for you. The Delilah Button Down Shirt is worth ₹6,750.

The Delilah Button Down Shirt (guaparesortwear.com)

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal has Hey Sinamika, Acharya, Ghosty, Indian 2, Paris Paris and an untitled film lined up.

