Kajal Aggarwal in hot pink pantsuit nails the boss lady vibes, see new pics

Kajal Aggarwal is serving us some glamorous boss lady vibes in a hot pink pantsuit. The actor recently shared pictures of herself wearing the attire on Instagram and left us all swooning.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 08:13 AM IST
Kajal Aggarwal in hot pink pantsuit nails the boss lady vibes, see new pics(Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial)

Kajal Aggarwal surely knows how to play with colours, and there is no denying that. Apart from her acting prowess, the star is also known for her impeccable sartorial choices. From breathtaking ethnic ensembles to chic co-ord dressing, Kajal has always managed to give us fashion goals with her style choices.

Recently, Kajal Aggarwal did a glamorous photoshoot for which she slipped into a stunning hot pink pantsuit, and we are in love with the boss lady vibes. She posted pictures of herself from the shoot on Instagram with a simple caption featuring a heart emoticon. The star wore a co-ord pink blazer and pants set from the shelves of RSR by Riti Rahul Shah.

ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal aces ethnic grace in peach A-line kurta set with Rajasthani craft

The blazer that the Sita actor wore featured exaggerated sleeves in two different tones of pink. It also had flared sleeves in a similar dual-tone. She cinched in the blazer at the waist with an OTT belt, adding a layer of drama and suave to her look.

Kajal teamed the blazer with a pair of high waist pants that had flared hems. The pants featured a quirky pattern on the hem in a lighter pink shade.

She wore strappy blush pink pumps and minimal accessories with her boss lady ensemble. She chose statement-worthy gold hoop earrings and a sleek watch.

Kajal left her tresses open in a side parting with the ensemble. She styled them in well-defined curls. As for the make-up, she opted for minimal vibes here too. Glowing skin, nude lip shade, on-point eyebrows, mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow and highlighted face completed her look.

Recently, Kajal Aggarwal set the internet’s heart racing with her ethnic look. The actor wore a bespoke A-line kurta and pants adorned with traditional screen-printing technique from the house of Anita Dongre. She was styled by Sayali Vidya and looked absolutely gorgeous.

Kajal Aggarwal is married to Gautam Kitchlu. The two tied the knot on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, her wedding was attended by close friends and family members.

