Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Kajal Aggarwal is the Lady In Red in statement Gaurav Gupta saree and we are obsessed
fashion

Kajal Aggarwal in stunning red embellished statement saree by Gaurav Gupta looks absolutely breathtaking. She styled her Lady In Red look with minimal jewels.
Published on Nov 23, 2021 03:16 PM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has made a name for herself in the film industry with some remarkable movie roles. Those who follow her know that her talent exceeds way beyond movies and reflects in her fashion choices too. The star proved the same with her smoking hot look in a red statement saree, and we are obsessed.

Kajal took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 23, to share pictures of herself wearing an embellished red statement saree. The six yards is from the shelves of ace couturier Gaurav Gupta's eclectic label. It is a perfect wedding cocktail look for a new bride who wants to make heads turn on her special day.

Keep scrolling to take a look at Kajal's photos and to find out how the star styled her Lady In Red look:

Kajal chose a blood red saree that comes with a pre-pleated drape and an in-built blouse piece. The sleeveless blouse featured a sheer panel on the raised neckline and sequinned embroidery that extended till the waist giving a flowing effect. The pallu of the saree carried ruffles and came cinched together on the shoulders.

Kajal teamed the statement look with minimal jewels, including a silver watch, rings, and shimmering drop earrings. A side-parted open hairdo gave her contemporary look an elegant touch.

The glam picks with the all-red attire rounded off with sleek eyeliner, glossy pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, mascara-laden lashes, and beaming highlighter.

What do you think of this glamorous fashion moment?

Meanwhile, Kajal celebrated her first wedding anniversary with her husband Gautam Kitchlu last month. See her anniversary post:

Kajal and Gautam tied the knot in a grand wedding on October 30, 2020. Their family members and close friends attended the ceremony. The two were best friends for seven years and dated for three before tying the knot in 2020.

