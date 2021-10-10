Kajal Aggarwal in printed kaftan and 2 lakh bag brings fashion A-game with Gautam Kitchlu at LFW

Indian actor Kajal Aggarwal attended day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu. The star was there for designer Anamika Khanna's AK-OK fashion show and even took to the ramp with Gautam. Pictures of the couple have been doing rounds on social media, and fans cannot get over how adorable they look together. We also loved Kajal's ensemble for the outing and the way she styled it with subtle accessories.

Kajal brought her fashion A-game as she attended Anamika Khanna's show with Gautam Kitchlu. She wore an ensemble from the designer's collection and looked absolutely stunning. The star made a case for wearing ethereal printed kaftans over flowy skirts at the show, and we are taking notes.

The Mosagallu actor chose a pristine white asymmetric kaftan featuring abstract print in black, orange, green, mustard, purple and blue shades. The one half and one long sleeve on the flowy-silhouetted top added an edgy detail to Kajal's look. She teamed the billowy kaftan with a matching print skirt.

Check out her OOTD below:

Kajal Aggarwal at Lakme Fashion Week. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal aces effortless dressing in backless jumpsuit

Kajal styled her ensemble with minimal accessories, which allowed it to be the star of her look. She chose pretty ear studs, rings, a silver bracelet, and a leather-strap watch for accessories. The star also wore orange and beige strappy block heels to round it off.

Kajal also carried a Dior blue oblique jacquard Saddle bag with her kaftan look. If you wish to add this expensive item to your collection, we have found the price details for you. The Dior bag is worth ₹2,85,500 (USD 3,800).

Kajal Aggarwal's Dior Saddle bag. (dior.com)

Kajal left her middle-parted and wavy locks hanging open on her shoulders. She picked nude lip shade, subtle eye shadow, blushed cheeks, sleek eyeliner, glowing skin, and on-fleek eyebrows for her glam.

As for her husband, Gautam complemented his wife, Kajal, in a smart dark blue button-down shirt and black pants. He completed his outfit with dress shoes and a belt.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu at Lakme Fashion Week. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal was last seen in Mumbai Saga and Mosagallu. She also has Hey Sinamika, Karungaapiyam, Ghosty, Uma and Acharya in the pipeline.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter