Kajal Aggarwal lounges in style wearing white dress and hot pink heels, aces pregnancy fashion: See pics

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has been opting for elegant and minimal maternity sartorial statements ever since she announced that she is expecting her first baby with Gautam Kitchlu. The Hey Sinamika star's maternity wardrobe is full of kaftan dresses, breezy mini length ensembles, embroidered saree sets and more chic looks. Kajal even shares pictures of these voguish moments with her Instagram family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, Kajal took to Instagram to share another picture of herself lounging on a couch in style and hiding her baby bump with a book. She had posted two other photos of the same look earlier. The star slipped into an elegant white midi dress and teamed it with hot pink heels for the shoot. Scroll ahead to See Kajal's photos.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kajal's white dress features a plunging V neckline with scalloped details, a fitted bust attached to a flowy midi-length skirt, balloon half sleeves with gathered cuffs, and pleats on the cinched midriff. The pregnant star added a pop of colour to her pristine white look by teaming it with hot pink peep-toe stilettos adorned with a bow.

ALSO READ | Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal does Pilates and barre exercise in new workout video

Kajal chose minimal accessories for styling the ensemble. She went for dainty rings, gold hoop earrings, and a gold chain featuring several charms. Centre-parted open hairdo with curled ends, bold fuchsia pink lip shade, dewy base make-up, rosy tint on the cheeks, on-fleek eyebrows, and a hint of mascara on the lashes rounded off the glam picks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Kajal bashes trolls for body-shaming her, gives tips on dealing with pregnancy

Earlier, Kajal had shared a video of herself working out at the gym and had inspired other pregnant women to hit the fitness bandwagon. The star did a mix of aerobic routines, Pilates and barre training in the clip. She added that the pregnancy workout goals should always revolve around maintaining good fitness levels.

Watch the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kajal Aggarwal is expecting her first child with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu. Kajal and Gautam confirmed the pregnancy in a New Year post. The couple tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family in Mumbai in October 2020.