Kajol and Nysa Devgan are royalty in new NMACC photos, serve wedding fashion goals. All moms and daughters, take notes

Actor Kajol and her daughter, Nysa Devgan, attended Day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala with several other national and international celebrities. The mother-daughter duo chose ivory and silver-hued ensembles for the occasion. While Kajol chose a floor-length anarkali-style gown, Nysa complemented her mother in a stylish gown with striking embellishments and cut-out elements. They served fashion goals for mothers and daughters to make a regal statement during the wedding season.

Kajol and Nysa Devgan attended India In Fashion exhibit at the NMACC Gala in Mumbai. They wore ivory and silver ensembles designed by master couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Today, celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma dropped new photoshoot pictures of the mother-daughter duo on Instagram, displaying their royal looks for the Day 2 of the Gala. "This one was special. @kajol and @nysadevgan for @nmacc.india Gala night," Aastha captioned the post. Fans loved the new images and showered the duo with compliments like "Absolute favourite mother-daughter look." See the post below.

Kajol's jacket-style anarkali gown features heavy Chikankari embroidery in ivory and silver tones, intricate sequins and beadwork, a plunging V neckline highlighting her décolletage, full-length sleeves, a floor-sweeping train on the back, eyelet buttons on the front, and patti embroidery on hem.

Lastly, a pearl and emerald choker, centre-parted sleek bun, mauve lip shade, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, rouged cheekbones, dewy base, and beaming highlighter gave the finishing touch.

Kajol's daughter Nysa complemented her in a gown featuring a plunging V neckline, cut-outs on the waist, silver feather and tassel adornments on the skirt, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a floor-grazing hem-length. An ivory net cape-dupatta with tassel embellishments completed the look.

Nysa glammed up the ensemble with a silver embellished box clutch, a silver matha patti, a pearl bracelet, high heels, centre-parted open tresses, mauve lip shade, smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, darkened brows, and light contouring.