Kalki Koechlin serves a bombshell workwear fashion style in floral pantsuit

All we need to brush aside mid-week blues is a sultry check on boardroom uniforms and Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin served us just that with her bombshell workwear fashion style in a floral pantsuit. If you are looking for a fresh take to set hearts race with your bold, sexy and ever so stylish look in a pantsuit, let the BTown beauty sort your fashion woes as she laid power dressing goals for boss ladies as dolled up in a multi-coloured floral pantsuit, which is all the sartorial excuse we need to elevate our summer workwear wardrobe asap.

Taking to her social media handle, Kalki shared two pictures that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward for International Women's Day celebrations. The pictures featured the diva donning a khadi crop top that came with a V-neck and a buttoned down front.

It was layered with a full sleeves soft cut printed linen jacket that sported floral prints all over in yellow, mustard, orange, pink and green hues to look like the perfect addition to one's summer wardrobe for work or travel purpose. The jacket sported two roomy patch pockets for a versatile look.

Flaunting a waist-line to die for, Kalki teamed it with a pair of matching linen multicolour floral print trousers. Completing her attire with a pair of olive green footwear from Oceedee, Kalki pulled back her tresses into a high bun hairstyle and accessorised her look only with a pair of drop tear emerald earrings.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Kalki amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, Kalki set the Internet on fire and simply captioned the pictures, “Suited for W’s Day (sic).”

The pantsuit is credited to Indian fashion designer Anavila Misra’s eponymous womenswear label that boasts of Indian ethos, meaningful and sustainable fashion, organic materials to make linens that are soft and comfortable on the body and disrupting the saree design to create a completely modern, comfortable and desirable to wear saree. The lifting of the Covid-19 lockdown urges us to take stylish route again and serve a bombshell look as we head to work or take business trips again and who better to take fashion cues from than Bollywood divas.

As lockdowns lift across the world after more than two years of Covid-19 pandemic, power suit fashion became a trend just in time for a return to corporate life. If you are looking for a fresh take to set hearts race with your bold, sexy and ever so stylish look in a pantsuit, let the BTown beauty sort your fashion woes.

Move over monochrome dressing and opt for fashion-forward takes on pantsuits like floral print one instead of conventional black or beige tones that they generally come in. Take fashion cues from Bollywood divas to recreate sultry styles in pantsuit and serve mesmerizing looks to raise the hotness quotient.

On another note, co-ords are the celebrity approved outfits that are fast replacing sundresses and beach shorts that have been the ultimate fashion essentials for an exotic holiday to the beach. Not just for vacations, co-ord sets seamlessly fit into every fashion category be it workwear, casual or occasion wear courtesy their breathable fabric, minimal designs and vibrant, colourful and printed looks.