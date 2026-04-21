Kangana Ranaut chooses a beautiful white traditional Jamdani saree and bare face for Bengal 2026 election campaign

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has landed in West Bengal for the 2026 elections, and she is doing it in style. The actor, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), took to Instagram on April 19 to share pictures of her attending a rally in the state. She captioned the photos, “#bengalelection2026.”

Kangana Ranaut arrives in West Bengal for the 2026 elections.

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The pictures Kangana shared show her speaking to the crowd at a West Bengal election rally and sitting inside a private jet at an airport strip in the state, dressed in a traditional jamdani saree and a silk blouse. Let's decode her looks.

Kangana Ranaut's saree look

Kangana Ranaut has always had an appreciation for Indian handicrafts and handlooms. The Lok Sabha MP is also known for her exquisite collection of traditional handloom sarees designed by Indian artisans, which she often wears to events and the airport, and now to attend parliamentary sessions.

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{{^usCountry}} This time, she picked a white traditional jamdani from Yarn Story, a South Kolkata brand known for its handloom ensembles. For the uninitiated, jamdani is a vividly patterned, sheer cotton fabric, traditionally woven on a handloom by craftspeople and apprentices around Dhaka. According to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage, jamdani textiles combine intricate design with muted or vibrant colours, and the finished garments are highly breathable. The styling {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This time, she picked a white traditional jamdani from Yarn Story, a South Kolkata brand known for its handloom ensembles. For the uninitiated, jamdani is a vividly patterned, sheer cotton fabric, traditionally woven on a handloom by craftspeople and apprentices around Dhaka. According to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage, jamdani textiles combine intricate design with muted or vibrant colours, and the finished garments are highly breathable. The styling {{/usCountry}}

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The white jamdani features delicate floral embroidery and traditional motifs inspired by the state. Kangana wore it traditionally, neatly pleating the pallu on her shoulders. The outfit comes together with a multi-coloured silk blouse featuring floral embroidery, brocade work, a round neckline, a tailored fit, and half-length sleeves.

Kangana styled the jamdani saree with traditional, oxidised silver jewellery, including jhumkis and a statement ring. She completed the look with a pair of broad-framed sunglasses, her curly tresses tied in a messy bun, and a bindi. Lastly, feathered brows, a no-makeup makeup look, a light coat of mascara on the lashes, glossy pink lips, and blushed cheeks rounded off the glam.

In the films

Kangana was last seen in Emergency, a biopic of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She has also started working on a new project titled Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. Additionally, she is set to star in an untitled psychological thriller opposite R Madhavan, marking their reunion after a decade. They starred together in Tanu Weds Manu. She is also set to star in the sequel to Queen.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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