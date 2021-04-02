Kangana Ranaut dons red bandhani suit to get blessings from Udaipur's Shrinathji

Kangana Ranaut recently wrapped up the Rajasthan schedule of her upcoming film Tejas, soon after which the Thalaivi actor got on a flight to Udaipur to get blessings from the Shrinathji Temple there. The 34-year-old took to her social media profile to share images of herself looking absolutely stunning in a deep red salwar kurta from the visit, and Kangana's attire was deeply inspired by the state she was in. Kangana looked like an absolute vision in the red and white tie dyed bandhani number which she accessorized with a gold choker and a gold Rajasthani borla, a type of matha patti often seen in traditional Rajasthani attire. The Tanu Weds Manu actor skipped the mask and wore only a deep red lip shade and kept the rest of her face bare in the pictures shared by the actor from her visit. Kangana shared about the experience in the caption, "Met Shrinath ji, I love Krishna consciousness but nothing ever came close to this experience, as I stood before this enormous being tears won’t stop and I never wanted to leave. For a moment this was it, all of it, nothing before nothing beyond, still shaking, Jai Shri Krishan."

Sharing about the wrap up of her shoot Kangana had shared how the team of Tejas had to face many problems as the shoot was very close to the border of Pakistan other than facing the difficult weather. On the professional front, Kangana will be seen playing an Air Force officer in Tejas, she will also be seen in Thalaivi which is a biopic on actor-turned-politician, the late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa. Apart from this she also has Dhaakad and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in the pipeline. Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.