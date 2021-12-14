Kangana Ranaut is a Warrior Queen in royal lehenga for Ankita Lokhande's sangeet: All pics and videos

Actor Kangana Ranaut's love for all things ethnic is not a secret. The star expresses her love for traditional silhouettes by incorporating the style in her casual wardrobe, as well as red carpet events or weddings. She attended Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's star-studded wedding Sangeet last night, and for the occasion, she chose yet another head-turning lehenga set.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana took to Instagram on Monday late evening to share photos of her look for Ankita and Vicky's Sangeet ceremony. She captioned the post, "Warrior Queen." And we couldn't have put it any better because the star does look like one in the regal attire. "Make love not war...Aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai," she captioned the other post.

The ensemble Kangana wore for the pre-wedding festivity is from the shelves of the couture clothing label, JJ Valaya. She decked it up with equally regal jewellery pieces that elevated her traditional look. All brides-to-be should definitely take inspiration from Kangana because this is the IT wedding look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut in gold sequin dress nails thigh-high slit trend at Tejas bash

Kangana's ensemble comes in a pleasing deep indigo blue shade. It features a short choli replete with sequin embellishments, thread embroidery in red, silver, yellow and blue shades and contrasting gota patti lining. The sleeveless blouse also featured a plunging neckline.

Kangana teamed the blouse with a silk indigo blue lehenga featuring sequin embellishments on the waistline, intricately designed ghera, and embroidered patti border on the hem. A matching zari dupatta featuring embroidered borders completed the ensemble.

Kangana chose regal jewels to style the lehenga set. She wore a signature JJ Valaya belt on her waist, gem-adorned bracelets, a heavy gold necklace, matha patti and matching earrings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A centre-parted bun adorned with a hair accessory rounded off the hairdo. Shimmery gold eye shadow, nude pink lip shade, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks and beaming highlighter completed Kangana's glam picks with the lehenga.

What do you think of Kangana's ensemble?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter