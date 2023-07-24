Kangana Ranaut stuns as a desi Barbie in fuchsia pink saree and exquisite jewellery at sister-in-law's Godh Bharai. Pics

Kangana Ranaut is a family-oriented person, she often posts pictures of herself spending quality time with her family in her hometown. Whether it's her sister, parents or nephews, her love for family and relationships is evident through her social media posts. After the successful release of her first production venture "Tiku Weds Sheru", Kanagan is now busy celebrating the festivities of her sister-in-law Ritu's Godh Bharai ceremony. For the occasion, Kangana embraced her ethnic side and donned a stunning bright pink saree. With exquisite Indian jewellery and flawless make-up, the actress is driving her followers crazy, and we can't stop admiring her amazing fashion sense. Read on to take some fashion notes. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut wows fans in a stunning cherry-coloured midi dress for 'Tiku Weds Sheru' promotions. Check out her pics )

Kangana Ranaut's stunning ethnic look in a pink saree

Kangana Ranaut mesmerises in a stunning pink saree and exquisite jewels, radiating traditional elegance at her sister-in-law's Godh Bharai. (Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

On Sunday, the actress gave her fans a weekend treat as she took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures with the caption, "Sharing some precious moments from Ritu Ranaut's Godbharai... Our hearts are full and we are all eagerly awaiting the arrival of baby Ranaut... Thank you for all your well wishes and blessings." In the post, Kangana can be seen spending quality time with her family. In one post, she is seen dancing to the beats while in another she gives gifts to her sister-in-law. Let's have a look at her pictures.

Decoding Kangana's saree look

For her stunning ethnic look, Kangana embraced her desi Barbie vibes and opted for a gorgeous fuchsia pink silk saree with a dabka work pattern and heavily embroidered gotta patti border. She paired it with a matching blouse with a v-neckline and half sleeves. She draped her saree gracefully, letting the pallu fall from her shoulders. In terms of accessories, she gave her saree a striking touch by opting for a heavy choker necklace studded with green emeralds and matching drop earrings and rings on her mendi-adorned fingers.

She kept her makeup look minimal, letting her jewellery and outfit shine, with nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lip colour. With her tresses styled in a neat bun in the middle partition, Kangana completed her glam look.

