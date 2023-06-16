Kangana Ranaut wows fans in a stunning cherry-coloured midi dress for 'Tiku Weds Sheru' promotions. Check out her pics

Kangana Ranaut, the talented actress, has expanded her horizons into production and is eagerly preparing for the release of her self-produced film, "Tiku Weds Sheru." While promoting her movie, she continues to amaze us with her glamorous appearances. After captivating us with a stunning black co-ord set, Kangana recently stepped out in an exquisite red dress that exuded power and left a lasting impression. Showcasing her unrivalled fashion prowess, she serves as a style inspiration to her fans who can't help but admire her stunning look. With every appearance, Kangana effortlessly proves her fashion prowess, leaving us in awe. Dive in to discover more about her stunning ensemble. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut radiates boss vibes in a ravishing all-black ensemble, accentuated by sublime pearls. All pics inside ) Kangana Ranaut turns heads with her enchanting look in a cherry-coloured midi dress (Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

Kangana Ranaut Sizzles in a Red Midi Dress

On Thursday, Kangana pleasantly surprised her fans by sharing pictures of herself on Instagram, accompanied by the caption, "Humming tumse milke from Tiku weds Sheru…". While we are still in awe of her appearance, the actress also treated her followers to a video of herself in the same outfit, with the caption, "Another day of promotions for Tiku weds Sheru". In the post, Kangana can be seen gracefully posing in a stunning red mini-dress. Her social media post swiftly gained traction, accumulating numerous likes and comments from her admirers, who showered her with praise and compliments. Join us in taking a closer look at her captivating photos.

For her look, Kangana chose a captivating cherry-coloured midi dress from the renowned fashion brand Rutu Neeva. The dress showcases a round neckline, a fitted bodice, elegant cap sleeves, a stylish wrap pattern on the midriff, a flattering bodycon fit, and a knee-length hemline. With the expertise of fashion stylist Tanya Gharvi, Kangana Ranaut elevated her chic ensemble with classy jewellery, including statement pearl earrings, and completed the look with elegant pump heels.

With the assistance of makeup artist Albert, Kangana opted for a minimal makeup look, featuring nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, beautifully coated lashes, contoured cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick. Assisted by hairstylist Haseena Shaikh, Kangana embraced a retro-inspired hairstyle, leaving her wavy hair open with a middle partition. As Kangana leaves no stone unturned in promoting her film, her fans eagerly anticipate her next captivating look.

