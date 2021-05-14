Kangana Ranaut wishes fans on Eid 2021, Akshaya Tritaya in fuchsia pink ensemble

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her social media feeds to wish fans on the occasion of Eid and Akshaya Tritaya. The Tanu Weds Manu actor looked absolutely stunning in the posts she shared to her Instagram feed and stories as she shared her festive look in a bright pink ensemble while also sharing a message to 'Indians'.

In the posts shared on her profile, Kangana can be seen in a fuchsia pink garara, matching kurti and dupatta in what appears to be cotton fabric along with thing gota patti work all over the ensemble. Kangana paired pearl and gold jewellery embellished with jade green beads with her understated simple look. She wore jhumkas and a choker as accessories, sporting clear, dewy skin and a fuchsia pink lipstick to complete her look. Kangana had her curly hair secured neatly in a low pony tail and wore dazzling gold embellished half mojris to complete her stunning festive look. In the video shared to her Instagram feed, Kangana captioned, "Wake up India", and even urged the government to make military training and service compulsory in India for students just like it is in Israel. Watch:

Kangana also recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and while she shared via her Instagram stories that she was enjoying her favourite dessert as her sense of smell and taste had returned. Sharing an image of her plate of chocolate brownie and vanilla ice cream, Kangana wrote, “For past two days I lost sense of smell or taste, it can be unsettling… Today my senses are back so I am enjoying my most favourite things.”

Kangana Ranaut in her festive look (Instagram)

Sharing the news of her having tested positive for Covid-19, Kangana had written, "I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive. I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev."

However Kangana's post was taken down by Instagram, and the actor wrote in her stories, "Instagram has deleted my post where I threatened to demolish Covid because some were hurt. Matlab terrorists, communists sympathisers suna tha Twitter pe lekin Covid fan club. Awesome... It's been two days here on Insta but don't think will last here more than a week (sic)."

Kangana has been quite active on Instagram and Facebook, voicing her opinions on the social media platforms ever since her go-to Twitter banned her permanently. Twitter ‘permanently suspended’ the Manikarnika actor's account after her tweets about the post-poll violence in West Bengal. A released statement by the company stated, “We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service.”

