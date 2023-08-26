Kangana Ranaut's royal look in a gotta patti-adorned lehenga perfectly blends traditional and contemporary fashion

Kangana Ranaut is not only known for her bold and fierce avatar but also for her elegant and classy looks. The actress may not be very active on social media, but whenever she posts, she makes sure to turn heads. Be it a chic dress or a sartorial saree, Kangana can rock any look to perfection. When it comes to traditional ethnic wear, Kangana is a fan of Indian craftsmanship and heritage designs. The actress is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Chandramukhi and her recent promotional look really complements her inner person as she looks like a royal princess. Read on to know more. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut transforms into a royal queen in floral organza saree paired with chic black velvet jacket. Check pics ) Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in a lehenga attire adorned with intricate Indian embroidery. (Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

Kangana Ranaut stuns in a gotta patti lehenga

On Saturday, Kangana gave her fans a sweet surprise as she took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures with the caption, "She is the wisdom of the winds, she is the glow of the moon, she is the warmth of the fire and she is the calm of the sky .. She is Chandramukhi ...Ready for the big audio launch...". In the post, Kangana exudes elegance and royalty in a heavy lehenga. Let's take a moment to admire her stunning pictures.

Decoding Kangana's stunning lehenga look

For her regal look, Kangana picked up a mesmerising lehenga from the shelves of designer brand Pankaj S Heritage. She wore a V-neck black velvet blouse adorned with intricate Indian embroidery in silver and gold gotta patti work. She paired it with a flared skirt embellished with gold and silver patchwork all over. She added a net dupatta with a traditional mango Botti motif design to complete her royal look.

In terms of accessories, she styled her look with Indian jewellery including a pair of statement golden earrings and a gorgeous nose ring from Amrapali Jewels. Assisted by celebrity makeup artist Albert Chettiar, Kangana got decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. With the help of hair stylist Haseena Shaikh, Kangana styled her luscious tresses into a messy low bun and with curly flicks framing her face on the front, she finished off her glam look.