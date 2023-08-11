Kangana Ranaut transforms into a royal queen in floral organza saree paired with chic black velvet jacket. Check pics

Kangana Ranaut is known for her elegant and classy dressing sense. The stunning actress may not be very active on social media, but whenever she uploads a picture, she makes sure that it goes viral. Last night, the actress attended an award show in a stunning saree look that has gone viral among saree lovers. With her undeniable beauty, grace and amazing sense of style, Kangana is proving to be the ultimate style diva. Whether it's a casual dress or a chic pantsuit, Kangana can pull off any look to perfection. With the festive season just around the corner, Kangana's saree look can be a perfect fashion inspiration. Continue reading for some style tips from the queen. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut stuns as a desi Barbie in fuchsia pink saree and exquisite jewellery at sister-in-law's Godh Bharai. Pics ) Kangana Ranaut wore an organza saree and black jacket for an award show. (Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

Kangana Ranaut Stuns in a Floral Saree

On Thursday, Kangana gave her fans a sweet surprise as she took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures with the cute black heart as the caption. In the post, Kangana can be seen posing like a queen in an enchanting saree by ace fashion designer Rohit Bal. Her pictures quickly went viral on social media, garnering over 98k likes and several comments from her adoring fans, who showered her with praise and compliments. Let's take a moment to admire her stunning pictures.

Decoding Kangana's Organza Saree Look

For her look, Kangana wore an organza saree with 3D floral prints in shades of red, green and yellow. She draped it gracefully around her with her pallu beautifully pinned on her shoulder. To add a little extra flair, she paired her saree with a black velvet jacket with full sleeves and intricate floral hand embroidery. With the help of celebrity make-up artist Albert Chettiar, Kangana got decked up in nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

With the help of hairstylist Haseena Shaikh, Kangana styled her lush tresses into a braided hairstyle with a side parting at the front and pulled back into a chic bun. Keeping her accessories minimal, Kangana styled her look with just a pair of stunning silver chandbalis that perfectly complemented her royal look.