Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya twin at their Sangeet; Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ranveer Singh look dapper: Who wore what

Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol's son, Karan Deol, will tie the knot this weekend with Drisha Acharya. The couple hosted a grand sangeet ceremony in Mumbai last night attended by the Deol Khandaan, close friends and celebrities from the B-Town. The paparazzi clicked Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol with his wife Tanya Deol and son Aryaman Deol, Abhay Deol, Ranveer Singh and his family, and a few other celebrities at the event. Scroll through to find out what the bride and groom-to-be and all the guests wore to the sangeet.

Who wore what at Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's Sangeet

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's Sangeet saw many celebrities and family members in attendance. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya twinned in resplendent traditional ensembles for their wedding Sangeet ceremony. The couple chose midnight blue looks, heavily embroidered in multi-coloured floral threadwork inspired by the spring and summer seasons and delicate shimmering embellishments. While Disha chose a lehenga choli set has an off-shoulder choli, lehenga skirt and matching dupatta, Karan wore a sherwani featuring a Bandhgala kurta and straight-leg pants. Disha styled her bridal look with a choker necklace, open locks, and minimal striking makeup.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh attended Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's Sangeet ceremony accompanied by his family. Ranveer chose a black bandhgala sherwani for the occasion decorated in brocade embroidery. He styled the ethnic ensemble with diamond ear studs, a slicked-back ponytail, a trimmed beard, matching black loafers, and tinted sunglasses.

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol chose a minimal outfit for his son's wedding Sangeet ceremony. The actor wore a pastel green kurta styled with grey-coloured dhoti-style pants, a checkered blazer, a matching pagdi, and chunky sneakers.

Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol

Bobby Deol's wife, Tanya Deol, stole the show in a sunshine yellow-coloured lehenga set featuring a sleeveless blouse, lehenga skirt and matching dupatta. Her ensemble comes embroidered in gota patti embroidery, Chikankari work, and shimmering diamantes. A gold and emerald mang tika, matching jhumkis, a mini clutch, rings, striking makeup, and a centre-parted hairdo completed her traditional look. Bobby complemented her in a blush pink Nehru jacket, matching kurta, white pyjamas, tan shoes, a red pocket square, and a rugged beard.

Abhay Deol

Abhay Deol looked dapper at Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's Sangeet ceremony in a monotone look featuring a bandhgala Sherwani jacket adorned in ornate gold buttons, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, and a tailored fitting. He styled it with a matching kurta, straight-leg pants, tan brown dress shoes, a trimmed beard, and a backswept hairdo.