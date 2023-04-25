Malaika Arora's bombshell avatar in hot pink bralette and skirt serves perfect summer wedding guest look. See pics

Malaika Arora turned showstopper for fashion designer Krisha Sunny Ramani's eponymous label during a recently-concluded fashion week in Mumbai. Malaika walked the ramp for the brand dressed in a three-piece ensemble from their latest Spring/Summer 2023 collection Maaya. Malaika took to Instagram to share pictures of her glamorous look for the ramp walk. It shows the star serving poses for the camera dressed in a hot pink-coloured bralette, skirt and cape jacket set. Keep scrolling to see Malaika's photos and read our download on her look. Malaika Arora drops a bombshell avatar in hot pink bralette and skirt for new photoshoot. (Instagram)

Malaika Arora's bombshell avatar in a hot pink-coloured outfit

During the wedding season, it is not just the bride and groom who go all out to look their best while attending several functions. One has to bring their fashion A-game as a guest at a big fat Indian wedding. And since there are fewer fashion rules, there is more room for fusion and experimenting with different silhouettes. And Malaika's latest outfit for walking the ramp at the fashion week is perfect for attending your best friend's sangeet or haldi ceremony. Check out Malaika's post below to steal some inspiration for building your wedding season mood board.

Malaika's bralette in the photoshoot comes with a sequin sheet holographic design, a pleated design, a fitted bust, spaghetti straps, a plunging square neckline, cropped hem length baring her toned midriff, and an asymmetric design. She styled it with a printed hot pink-coloured maxi skirt featuring an embellished waist, a flowy fit and a floor-grazing hem length.

Malaika completed the ensemble with a cape jacket featuring a multi-coloured floral design, embellished cuffs, billowy sleeves, floor-grazing hem length, and an open front. She accessorised the stylish outfit with a statement ring, dangling earrings, and killer high heels.

In the end, Malaika chose centre-parted open locks, shimmery eye shadow, winged eyeliner, darkened brows, mauve lip shade, rouged cheekbones and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.