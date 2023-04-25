Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Malaika Arora's bombshell avatar in hot pink bralette and skirt serves perfect summer wedding guest look. See pics

Malaika Arora's bombshell avatar in hot pink bralette and skirt serves perfect summer wedding guest look. See pics

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
Apr 25, 2023 09:57 AM IST

Malaika Arora's latest photoshoot shows the star dressed in a hot pink bralette, skirt and printed cape jacket. She served a perfect summer wedding guest look.

Malaika Arora turned showstopper for fashion designer Krisha Sunny Ramani's eponymous label during a recently-concluded fashion week in Mumbai. Malaika walked the ramp for the brand dressed in a three-piece ensemble from their latest Spring/Summer 2023 collection Maaya. Malaika took to Instagram to share pictures of her glamorous look for the ramp walk. It shows the star serving poses for the camera dressed in a hot pink-coloured bralette, skirt and cape jacket set. Keep scrolling to see Malaika's photos and read our download on her look.

Malaika Arora drops a bombshell avatar in hot pink bralette and skirt for new photoshoot. (Instagram)
Malaika Arora drops a bombshell avatar in hot pink bralette and skirt for new photoshoot. (Instagram)

(Also Read | Malaika Arora practises Revolved Chair Pose in new pic. Here's why you should add the yoga asana to your routine)

Malaika Arora's bombshell avatar in a hot pink-coloured outfit

During the wedding season, it is not just the bride and groom who go all out to look their best while attending several functions. One has to bring their fashion A-game as a guest at a big fat Indian wedding. And since there are fewer fashion rules, there is more room for fusion and experimenting with different silhouettes. And Malaika's latest outfit for walking the ramp at the fashion week is perfect for attending your best friend's sangeet or haldi ceremony. Check out Malaika's post below to steal some inspiration for building your wedding season mood board.

Malaika's bralette in the photoshoot comes with a sequin sheet holographic design, a pleated design, a fitted bust, spaghetti straps, a plunging square neckline, cropped hem length baring her toned midriff, and an asymmetric design. She styled it with a printed hot pink-coloured maxi skirt featuring an embellished waist, a flowy fit and a floor-grazing hem length.

Malaika completed the ensemble with a cape jacket featuring a multi-coloured floral design, embellished cuffs, billowy sleeves, floor-grazing hem length, and an open front. She accessorised the stylish outfit with a statement ring, dangling earrings, and killer high heels.

In the end, Malaika chose centre-parted open locks, shimmery eye shadow, winged eyeliner, darkened brows, mauve lip shade, rouged cheekbones and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
malaika arora wedding bollywood fashion lifestyle + 2 more
malaika arora wedding bollywood fashion lifestyle + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out