Karan Johar’s Met Gala debut brings Raja Ravi Varma's paintings to life in Manish Malhotra’s couture look

Karan Johar made a memorable Met Gala debut, stepping onto fashion’s biggest global stage in a custom creation by designer Manish Malhotra. Aligning perfectly with this year’s “Costume Art” theme, he described his look as a true work of wearable art titled “Framed in Eternity.”

Karan Johar shines at Met Gala with custom Manish Malhotra ensemble inspired by Raja Ravi Varma. (Instagram)

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Sharing images from the red carpet on Instagram, Karan wrote that the ensemble was inspired by the timeless artistry of painter Raja Ravi Varma. He explained, “Raja Ravi Varma felt right because his work does something I’ve always tried to do in cinema. He painted feelings.” (Also read: Met Gala 2026: From Karan Johar to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, here’s a list of Indian stars expected on the red carpet )

Karan Johar's sculptural ensemble at Met Gala

He also credited Manish Malhotra for bringing the vision to life, calling him his long-time creative partner. Expressing gratitude, he added, “To bring our Indian culture to the global stage with the vision of couture and gratitude woven together is an art form in itself, which he has mastered. You made me feel like a canvas for your art, thank you!”

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{{^usCountry}} His ensemble was nothing short of a moving canvas brought to life. Karan wore a sharply structured, power-shouldered vintage-style jacket that instantly gave a regal, sculptural edge to the look. It was paired with a dramatic hand-painted cape stretching nearly six feet, flowing like a gallery piece in motion. What made the outfit stand out was its layered storytelling, every inch of fabric carried hand-painted detailing inspired by Raja Ravi Varma’s visual legacy, including intricate pillars, blooming lotuses, and graceful swans that seemed to unfold as the cape moved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His ensemble was nothing short of a moving canvas brought to life. Karan wore a sharply structured, power-shouldered vintage-style jacket that instantly gave a regal, sculptural edge to the look. It was paired with a dramatic hand-painted cape stretching nearly six feet, flowing like a gallery piece in motion. What made the outfit stand out was its layered storytelling, every inch of fabric carried hand-painted detailing inspired by Raja Ravi Varma’s visual legacy, including intricate pillars, blooming lotuses, and graceful swans that seemed to unfold as the cape moved. {{/usCountry}}

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The craftsmanship went far beyond surface beauty. The embroidery was enriched with acrylic and oil finishes, then carefully varnished to create a luminous, painting-like effect on the fabric. Even the borders were built on structured rubberised bases layered with zardozi, giving them a raised, almost sculptural texture reminiscent of thick brushstrokes on a canvas. The jacket lining itself carried hidden hand-painted artwork, making the entire ensemble feel immersive and multidimensional rather than just ornamental.

The creation took over 85 days and involved more than 80 artisans working meticulously to translate this vision into reality. Completing the look, Karan added jewellery pieces from his label Tyaani, including bold multi-stone rings and a statement necklace that subtly elevated the richness of the ensemble without overpowering its artistic narrative.

About Met Gala 2026

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This year’s Met Gala theme, “Costume Art,” with the dress code “Fashion is Art,” celebrates the intersection of creativity and couture. The iconic event in New York is co-chaired by Beyoncé, Venus Williams, Nicole Kidman, and Anna Wintour, spotlighting global talent across fashion, film, and culture.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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