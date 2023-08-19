Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt break the internet with their glamorous ethnic outfits and unmatched beauty. All pics

Bebo and Rani together? We just can't keep calm. Social media went crazy on Friday when it saw the unexpected union of OG Kareena Kapoor and Rani of our hearts Alia Bhatt. The two stunning beauties of Bollywood came together and clicked some glam and quirky pictures. Kareena Kapoor is definitely a fashion icon, known for setting trends, whether it's her "Poo" avatar styles or the era of low-waist jeans. Bebo is the OG when it comes to fashion and style. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt has been ruling the charts with her chiffon saree trends and we are still not over it yet. This time, the two divas got decked up in stunning ethnic outfits. Scroll down to find out more. (Also read: Alia Bhatt's effortlessly cool and comfy look in tie-dye co-ord set is the ultimate casual fashion inspiration )

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor stuns in ethnic outfits

Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shared their gorgeous pictures on Instagram in traditional outfits. (Instagram/@aliaabhatt)

On Friday, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor gave their fans an unexpected surprise when they took to Instagram to post a series of pictures with the caption, "Can it get any better...P.S. Can someone please cast us in a film together...even though we spend most of our time on set thinking." In the post, the two actresses can be seen posing together. Their pictures quickly went viral on social media, garnering more than 2.5 million likes and several comments from their adoring fans who can't stop praising and admiring them. Let's take a moment to admire these beauties.

For their glamorous look, both Alia and Kareena opted for traditional three-piece outfits. Kareena's outfit is beige in colour and features a mirror-worked bralette, a satin skirt with an embellished belt and a netted shrug with intricate sequins and floral embroidery. For her make-up, Kareena wore nude eyeshadow, mascara-covered lashes, kohl eyes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. With her hair left open in a side part, Kareena finished off her glamorous look with a slick.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt's outfit comes in a light pink colour and features a floral embroidered crop top, an intricately sequined skirt and a full-sleeved printed shrug. For her make-up, she wore pink eye shadow, mascara on lashes, rouged cheeks and a shade of light pink lip gloss. With her hair left loose in the middle, she looks absolutely gorgeous.

