Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday's no-makeup look and comfy fits are the inspiration your summer styling needs: Watch

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ananya Panday are here to serve some summer-inspired styling tips with the latest fits they wore during an outing in Mumbai. While Kareena stepped out into the bay for a work schedule, Ananya got clicked by the paparazzi while arriving at the airport to catch a flight. The stars wore minimalistic ensembles for the occasion and styled them with striking accessories and a no-makeup look. Scroll through to check out the snippets.

Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday's off-duty looks for summer

Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday opt for no-makeup look and comfy fits. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Summers mean dressing up comfy and stylish, like Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday on their recent outings in Mumbai. The two stars have a penchant for investing in easy-to-wear trans-seasonal separates. They love to keep things fuss-free and have been spotted on numerous occasions dressed in roomy dresses, baggy sweat sets and comfy athleisure. This time while Kareena chose a co-ord shirt and pants, Ananya wore a cropped tee and denim jeans. Check it out below.

Kareena's outfit comes in a summer-ready olive green shade featuring a collared shirt and pants. While the blouse has front button closures, full-length sleeves, a relaxed fit, and a front patch pocket, the bottoms come with a straight-leg fitting and a mid-rise waistline.

Kareena styled the ensemble with white embellished loafers and black-tinted sunglasses. Lastly, she chose a back-swept high updo, nude glossy lips, dewy blushed skin, and no makeup on the face to give a finishing touch.

On the other hand, Ananya Panday chose a white printed tee featuring a round neckline, short sleeves, cropped hem length, and a fitted silhouette. She styled the top with blue denim jeans featuring a high-rise waist, distressed design, straight-leg fitting, and cropped ankle length.

Ananya accessorised her airport look with chunky white sneakers with a colourful sole and an LV × YK Neverfull MM bag from the new Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama collection. In the end, Ananya chose a centre-parted low bun, dewy skin, and a no-makeup look for the finishing touch.