Kareena Kapoor and Jeh are coolest mother-son duo as they serve classy winter fashion inspiration on London day-out

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently shooting in London for her next project. Kareena travelled with her and Saif Ali Khan's youngest son, Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh), to the United Kingdom capital and has been sharing snippets from their time there. Recently, the star got some time off work and took Jeh for a small getaway in the city. The mother-son duo spent quality time together in a park and enjoyed the chilly fall weather. Kareena also posted pictures from the outing on her Instagram account, serving classy winter fashion inspiration for fans.

Kareena Kapoor and Jeh are the stylish mother-son duo

On Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor and her son, Jeh Ali Khan, stepped out in London to enjoy an outing in a park. Kareena got a day off from her shoot and decided to spend it with Jeh. The pictures show them marvelling at the scenery, enjoying the fall weather, playing in the park, and posing in front of trees while dressed in cosy winter clothes. "Kiss a tree...Be free...Fall with the love of my life. #Day off from work...Loving it," Kareena captioned her post. While Kareena chose an all-black fit, Jeh looked adorable in a grey sweatshirt, pants, red puffer jacket and boots. Check out Kareena's post below. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora win the night in figure-hugging dresses: All pics)

Coming to Kareena Kapoor's sartorial pick, the actor enjoyed the fall season in an all-black look, proving she is the coolest mom in town. She wore a grey-coloured denim shirt featuring full-length sleeves, front button closures, a collared neckline, a curved hem, and a loosely fitted silhouette.

Kareena wore the shirt over a high-neck knit sweater and matching jogger pants featuring a gathered hem and a baggy fit. Lastly, a black half-sleeved puffer jacket with raised collars and a short hem completed Kareena Kapoor's outfit.

For the accessories, Kareena chose tinted sunglasses and black leather Chelsea boots. In the end, a sleek ponytail, pink glossy lip shade, glowing skin, a rosy blush, and no makeup rounded it all off.

What do you think of Kareena Kapoor's outfit?