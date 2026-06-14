Kareena Kapoor brings Amrita Sher-Gil's spirit to life in a graceful blush-pink Banarasi suit; here's how much it cost

Kareena Kapoor turned heads as she attended the celebration of 25 glorious years of Aamir Khan Productions on June 13. For the special occasion, the 45-year-old embraced traditional charm in a stunning handwoven pink Banarasi suit that perfectly blended heritage craftsmanship with understated sophistication. Equal parts graceful and regal, her look was a lesson in festive dressing. Curious about the price tag? Check out how much Kareena's elegant ensemble costs. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor proves a simple floral kurta and statement earrings are all you need for perfect summer style statement )

Kareena Kapoor stuns in elegant Banarasi suit

Kareena Kapoor's blush-pink Banarasi suit blends heritage craftsmanship with modern grace.(Instagram/@bollywoodwomencloset)

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Kareena's blush-pink ensemble comes from a collection inspired by celebrated artist Amrita Sher-Gil, drawing from both the woman she was and the world she inhabited. Crafted from luxurious silk, the outfit featured a fluid silhouette that draped beautifully over the body, creating an effortless and refined look.

What elevated the ensemble were the intricate cutwork Banarasi accents woven into the fabric. Delicate floral motifs and detailed handwoven elements adorned the kurta and dupatta, adding depth and texture while maintaining the outfit's soft, understated appeal. The subtle sheen of the silk further enhanced the ensemble's regal charm, making it ideal for both festive and formal occasions.

How much does her outfit cost?

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{{^usCountry}} If you loved Kareena's outfit and are wondering how much it costs, don't worry, we've got you covered. Her ensemble is from the shelves of Ekaya and comes with a price tag of ₹40,975. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you loved Kareena's outfit and are wondering how much it costs, don't worry, we've got you covered. Her ensemble is from the shelves of Ekaya and comes with a price tag of ₹40,975. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kareena styled the suit with matching straight-fit pants, allowing the craftsmanship to remain the focal point. Staying true to her minimalist aesthetic, she accessorised with striking emerald-and-diamond chandelier earrings that added a pop of colour against the pastel palette. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kareena styled the suit with matching straight-fit pants, allowing the craftsmanship to remain the focal point. Staying true to her minimalist aesthetic, she accessorised with striking emerald-and-diamond chandelier earrings that added a pop of colour against the pastel palette. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Her beauty look was equally polished. The actor slicked her hair back into a neat bun, highlighting her sharp features and statement jewellery. Soft nude lips, glowing skin, and smoky kohl-rimmed eyes completed the look, striking the perfect balance between glamour and elegance. On the work front {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her beauty look was equally polished. The actor slicked her hair back into a neat bun, highlighting her sharp features and statement jewellery. Soft nude lips, glowing skin, and smoky kohl-rimmed eyes completed the look, striking the perfect balance between glamour and elegance. On the work front {{/usCountry}}

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On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for Daayra, an investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role. Having recently wrapped up filming, Daayra is slated for release in 2026 and is already among the most anticipated projects in Kareena's upcoming lineup.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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