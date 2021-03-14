Kareena Kapoor flaunts new hair as she steps out in breezy blue, white ensemble

Kareena Kapoor Khan has time and again proved that nothing can stop her, and the Udta Punjab actor has been out and about town in just about a month after giving birth to her second child with husband and actor Saif Ali Khan. Most recently Kareena was spotted looking fresh and breezy as she made the maddening heat of Mumbai look pleasant in her relaxed light blue kurti and white palazzos as she headed to her best friend Amrita Arora's residence in Bandra. Kareena wore the pale blue shirt with yellow print as a loose kurti, she paired this with flared cotton palazzos and completed her look with a brown and blue designer bag, her short hair flowing freely. The Good Newwz actor had her mask in place as she waved to the paparazzi, making sure not to flout any Covid safety rules.

The diva known for her style statements took to Instagram to show off her new hairstyle that seems to be shorter than before and had a hint of waves in them. In the Instagram stories, she also revealed that she had changed her old hair colour to balayage hair now. Alongside the sunkissed picture that sees the actor in a bare makeup face, she wrote, "Ok I'm ready for more burp cloths and diapers," using heart emoticons.

With the post hitting more than two lakh views within a few minutes of being posted, scores of fans chimed into her comments section and left heart and lovestruck emoticons.

Earlier, Bebo shared the first photo of her and husband Saif Ali Khan's newborn baby on the occasion of International Women's Day. Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child, a baby boy on February 21 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai this year. The couple is already proud parents to a 4-year-old son, Taimur. The much-in-love couple has been tight-lipped about the baby and has stayed away from sharing a glimpse or revealing the name till now.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', co-starring Aamir Khan.