Kareena Kapoor in ivory lehenga, Karisma in orange anarkali join Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding celebrations: Watch

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities have kicked off in Mumbai. Paparazzi captured the couple's family members, including Neetu Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Rima Jain, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her daughter Samaira, Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, and their celebrity friends, like Karan Johar and Ayan Mukherjee, leaving for the wedding festivities. Today, Ranbir and Alia's haldi function is taking place, and the guests wore breathtaking ensembles. Sister duo Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor got captured outside their home as they left for Ranbir and Alia's haldi ceremony. And to say that they looked stunning would be an understatement.

The OG fashionistas of Bollywood - Kareena and Karisma slayed wedding guest looks with their voguish ensembles. While Kareena opted for an elegant lehenga set, Karisma donned an orange anarkali for the occasion. Scroll ahead to look at the sisters' pictures which are going viral on social media. (Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding: 9 times Alia-Ranbir slayed couple fashion goals and made our hearts skip a beat)

Kareena chose an ivory lehenga set for attending her cousin Ranbir's wedding celebrations. The lehenga set features a heavily embroidered blouse with broad straps, a wide neckline, sequinned embroidery done in intricate patterns, midriff-baring hem and beaded adornments in the back.

Kareena teamed the blouse with a matching lehenga set adorned with sequins, floral threadwork, heavy ghera, and gota patti work. A zari dupatta decorated with horizontal sequin work and gotta-adorned borders completed the outfit. In the end, Kareena opted for a centre-parted half-tied hairdo, minimal accessories, glowing skin, dewy make-up and nude lip shade to round off the glam picks.

Karisma complemented her sister in an orange anarkali that features a plunging round neckline embroidered in gold threadwork and sequins, heavily pleated ghera, a fitted bodice featuring intricate embellishments, and long sleeves. Churidar pants and a matching embroidered dupatta rounded off the ensemble.

Karisma styled her outfit with ornate gold jewellery, including jhumkis, mang tika, bangles and rings. An elegant bun, minimal make-up, berry-toned lip shade, smoky eye shadow, and glowing skin rounded it all off for the star.

What do you think of their looks?