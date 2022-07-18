Kareena Kapoor in trendiest tie-dye print shirt and shorts has a fun date with son Jeh during Italy holiday: All pics

After having the best time in London, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her family's next stop is Italy. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their two kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, escaped to Florence in Italy for a scenic summer holiday. The star even went for a sunny date with her youngest son, Jeh, and clicked pictures with him on the famous Ponte Vecchio or Old Bridge. Kareena's outfit for the occasion - a tie-dye printed shirt and shorts set - delighted her fans and proved that she is the coolest Bollywood mom ever.

On Sunday (IST), Kareena stepped out in Florence to visit the Ponte Vecchio, an arch bridge over the Arno River. The pictures show the actor posing in front of the bridge with Jeh, flaunting her look, and clicking a photo while holding Jeh in her arms. She captioned the series of images, "Life Is Beautiful At Ponte Vecchio [heart emoji]." (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's post-yoga glow during meditation in Lotus Pose will leave you motivated to workout: See pics)

Kareena Kapoor enjoys a date with her son Jeh Ali Khan. (Instagram)

Kareena also posted a funny photo featuring Saif and Taimur chilling in the pool while laying on a rubber float on a sunny day with the caption, "Meanwhile [laugh and heart eye emoji]." She also reposted Amrita Arora's Instagram story, where the star pointed out how the BFFs were twinning while staying in two different countries. Check out the photos below.

Screenshot of pictures Kareena Kapoor posted on her Instagram stories. (Instagram)

Coming to Kareena's outfit, it is replete with a pink and white tie-dye pattern on a coordinated shirt and shorts set. The collared top comes with front button-up details, drop shoulders, long sleeves with folded cuffs, an oversized silhouette for an effortless look, and a curved hemline.

Kareena teamed the oversized shirt with matching high-waisted shorts, flaunting her long legs. In the end, Kareena chose chunky white sneakers with a lace-up front, a chained black over-the-body Chanel bag, black tinted sunglasses, stacked gold bracelets and a digital watch. A sleek ponytail and minimal makeup rounded off her glam pick with the holiday look.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on August 11. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh -The Devotion of Suspect X.

